The Grammys just can’t seem to get it right. First Kacey Musgraves isn’t country, and Bo Burnham isn’t comedy, and now Brandi Carlile — the Americana Music Association’s Artist of the Year for the past two years — isn’t “American Roots.” Or at least her song “Right on Time” isn’t, according to the committee that decides these things for the Recording Academy. The song will be considered in the Pop category instead. (The album it’s from, In These Silent Days, will be considered — who knows in what genre — for next year’s Grammys because of its October release date.) “While I’m incredibly flattered to be considered ‘pop’ as a 40-year-old crooning lesbian mother,” Carlile said in a response on Instagram, “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit surprised and disappointed to learn the Recording Academy decided to move ‘Right on Time’ out of the American Roots genre and into the pop category.” Read the rest of her response and more about Grammy’s category problem in this piece from Stereogum.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO