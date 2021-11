Landsat satellite data proved to be useful in the detection of the recent increase of Sphagnum mosses over wet aapa mires, a new study shows. The recent increase of Sphagnum mosses over wet aapa mires can be detected from Landsat satellite data. Aapa mire is a northern peatland complex type characterized by wet, sparsely vegetated fens in the central part, while margins are dominated by peat mosses. In recent years, the increase of Sphagnum mosses has been observed in many parts of Finland and some regions of North America. The increase of Sphagnum mosses follows the natural succession of peatlands from fens to bogs, but this development can be accelerated by land use and climate change. New remote sensing methods are needed that allow research in a large scale.

