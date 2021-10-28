CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Computer scientists developed method for identifying disease biomarkers with high accuracy

Science Daily
 8 days ago

Experts have created a deep neural network that achieves 98 per cent detection of peptide features in a dataset. That means scientists and medical practitioners have a greater chance of discovering possible diseases through tissue sample analysis. FULL STORY. Researchers are developing a deep learning network capable of detecting...

www.sciencedaily.com

healththoroughfare.com

Risk of Developing Dementia Increases If You Have This Blood Type

One very sad aspect about dementia is that many people who have it never get diagnosed with the disease. This happens due to reasons like avoiding medical guidance because of different biases. Roughly 60% of people living with dementia inhabit low and middle-income countries, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International. Whether...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Achieving Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Seems Way More Common Than Scientists Realized

About 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. The vast majority of cases (90–95 percent) will be type 2 diabetes, a chronic health condition that can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and more. For a subset of these patients, it doesn't have to be that way. A huge amount of research in recent years has demonstrated that type 2 diabetes can be reversed in the body, with a range of dieting methods and other kinds of lifestyle interventions sending the disease into remission. It is, however, quite hard to know for sure how many people are able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Grown Tiny Brains to Cure a Deadly Neurological Disease

The day in which doctors can grow 'mini brains' from your skin cells to test which drug suits you best is edging closer. A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge has developed ‘mini-brains’ that allow them to examine a deadly and untreatable neurological condition called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that causes paralysis and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and affects younger people primarily after the age of 40-45. And for the first time, they were able to grow the mini-brains for nearly a year, effectively tracking the evolution of the disease forming and spreading.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Long Hauls in Space Seem to Increase Brain Damage Risk, Study Finds

As a species we haven't been exploring space for very long, and scientists are only just beginning to understand the potential health impacts. Now a new study highlights a major problem that might come from extended periods away from Earth: damage to the brain. Through an analysis of blood samples taken from five cosmonauts before and after extended stays on the International Space Station (ISS) – each spending an average of 169 days in orbit – researchers observed elevated concentrations of three biomarkers linked to brain damage after the return to Earth. Previous studies have raised some questions about space travel and...
NFL
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify new antibody for COVID-19 and variants

A research collaboration between scientists at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has identified and tested an antibody that limits the severity of infections from a variety of coronaviruses, including those that cause COVID-19 as well as the original SARS illness. The antibody was identified...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UPI News

Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use

Researchers may be one step closer to developing the equivalent of a Breathalyzer for detecting marijuana use. In an early study, scientists found that their rapid test was able to reliably detect THC in people's saliva in under 5 minutes. THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the active ingredient in marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

New Study Reveals Zinc Really Might Help Treat a Cold, But There's a Catch

In 1771, the German physician Hieronymus David Gaubius introduced the western scientific community to "a medication with many promises" – zinc. More than 200 years later, we can find it amongst the many supplements on pharmacy shelves. It's even known to be one of the rare things that might help fight off a common cold. Or does it? Evidence for zinc supplement use is limited, study results have been mixed, and dosage, formulation and length of prescription have not been investigated properly to date. A new meta-analysis of 28 randomized controlled trials has now strengthened the notion that supplementing zinc could prevent symptoms and...
SCIENCE
idahofallsmagazine.com

How This Computer Scientist Threads the Needle

IDAHO FALLS - Computer science and quilting don’t appear to have much in common, but they share an important thread for Bev Novak. Novak works in machine learning for Idaho National Laboratory’s National and Homeland Security directorate. Here, she helps train computer systems to use algorithms and statistical models to draw inferences from data, allowing them to learn and adapt without explicit instructions. It’s an emerging and complex area of science that can be mentally taxing. To unwind, Novak enjoys spending some of her free time creating quilts for friends and family members and is perhaps best known for her extraordinary T-shirt quilts.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Medical News Today

LOVEphage: Scientists identify a new gut virus

Scientists have broadly studied the identity and roles of human gut bacteria. However, research into human gut viruses is lagging. In a new study, scientists identify a new virus that may have an important influence on human health and disease. Scientists have studied the effects of imbalances in gut bacteria...
SCIENCE
Newswise

NUS researchers develop world’s first smart bandage that detects multiple biomarkers for onsite chronic wound monitoring

Newswise — Singapore, 21 October 2021 - A research team led by Professor Lim Chwee Teck from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Biomedical Engineering and Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech), in collaboration with clinical partners from Singapore General Hospital, has developed a smart wearable sensor that can conduct real-time, point-of-care assessment of chronic wounds wirelessly via an app. A world’s first, the novel sensor technology can detect temperature, pH, bacteria type and inflammatory factors specific to chronic wounds within 15 minutes, hence enabling fast and accurate wound assessment.
TECHNOLOGY
ajmc.com

More SMA Biomarkers Are Needed to Gauge Disease Progression, Therapy Response

A review of current molecular and electrophysiological biomarkers in spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) concluded that more exploration is necessary to find noninvasive, yet accurate, measures of disease progression and therapy response. As disease-modifying treatments are utilized and developed for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), clinically meaningful biomarkers are necessary to provide...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Need Your Help in Identifying New Exoplanets Out in Space

If you've always wanted to discover a planet for your very own, now's your chance. Researchers are calling on the public for help in identifying exoplanets – planets orbiting stars outside of our own Solar System. The Planet Hunters Next-Generation Transit Search (NGTS), run by an international group of astronomers, has five years' worth of digital footage that needs sifting through. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to spot stars that briefly dim, perhaps suggesting a planet is passing in front of them. That's known as a transit by the experts, but you don't need any experience to get...
ASTRONOMY
Newswise

Scientists report automatic method for studying 3D reconstructions of teeth

Studies of palaeoanthropological finds related to different historical periods and territories have been conducted for recent years at the Department of Orthopaedic Dentistry of RUDN University. Researchers from RUDN: Samvel Apresyan (MD, Prof.) and Armen Gaboutchian (PhD) together with colleagues from MIPT and MSU have proposed a new technique for dental morphological research. The method is fully automated and works with 3D models of teeth obtained through micro-computed tomographic scanning. This method is used to study teeth from the world renowned archaeological site of Sunghir, however it can be used in regular dental practice as well. The results are published in the Journal of Imaging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fetal lung development via quantitative biomarkers from diffusion MRI and histological validation in rhesus macaques

To demonstrate sensitivity of diffusion-weighted MRI (DW-MRI) to pulmonary cellular-space changes during normal in utero development using fetal rhesus macaques, compared to histological biomarkers. Study design. In vivo/ex vivo DW-MRI was acquired in 26 fetal rhesus lungs (early-canalicular through saccular stages). Apparent diffusion coefficients (ADC) from MRI and tissue area...
CANCER
coolhunting.com

Scientists are Growing Mini Brains to Learn How to Treat Fatal Diseases

According to the scientific journal Nature Neuroscience, researchers from the University of Cambridge are growing miniature human brain models to study neurological disorders, like the motor-neuron diseases amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia. By sampling a culture of skin cells, reverting them to stem cells and then reprogramming them into specific organs or tissues, researchers can grow organoids that emulate the diseases that they’re studying. In a breakthrough case, scientists have been able to keep a mini brain alive for 240 days, affirming the efficacy of the drug GSK2606414 in treating these types of diseases. This research not only opens pathways to find cures for terminal afflictions, but it will also shrink the amount of time it typically takes to find this treatment—from decades to just a few years. Learn more about the possibilities in making organoids and this life-saving research at The Daily Beast.
SCIENCE

