CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

(ECB) Introductory Statement to the Press Conference

By European Central Bank
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. The euro area economy continues to recover strongly, although momentum has moderated to some extent. Consumers continue to be confident and their spending remains strong. But shortages of materials, equipment and labour are holding back production in some sectors....

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

(ECB) Monetary policy decisions

The Governing Council continues to judge that favourable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) than in the second and third quarters of this year. The Governing Council also confirmed its other measures, namely the level...
BUSINESS
investing.com

WATCH LIVE: ECB Press Conference

Investing.com - Watch the webcast live from Frankfurt, as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde explains the Governing Council's monetary policy decisions taken today and answers questions from journalists. This press conference is a widely anticipated event by investors. Follow it live, in English right here, right now.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#European Union#Inflation#The Press Conference#Pepp#App
FXStreet.com

ECB press conference: Lagarde speech live stream – October 28

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates Thursday in order to combat rising inflation, a move that is likely to make mortgages and loans more costly.Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar Rebounds on Sharp Job Data

The New Zealand dollar has bounced back in Wednesday trading, after tumbling 0.98% on Tuesday. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7137, up 0.42% on the day. The New Zealand dollar managed to recover some of Tuesday’s losses after a better than expected employment report for Q3. Employment change jumped 4.2% y/y, crushing the consensus of around 2.7%. As well, the unemployment rate dropped to a sizzling 3.4%, down from 4.0%, and even the participation rate edged higher. What’s there not to like? The markets were pleased and the New Zealand dollar has recovered about half of its 1% slide on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Dollar and Forex Arena Steady ahead of FOMC Decision

ADP Non-Farm Employment, US ISM Services PMI and Fed at centre stage. Today’s key highlight is the FOMC decision scheduled for 18:00 GMT, which is expected to reveal that the Fed will begin tightening its asset purchases of its monthly $120Bln bond program, as well as when it possibly will be pulling the taper trigger.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed to announce tapering, some previews

FOMC monetary policy decision is the major focus today, as Fed should finally make a formal announcement on QE tapering. As the September minutes indicates, the pace would be “monthly reductions in the pace of asset purchases, by US$10B in the case of Treasury securities and US$5B in the case of agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS)”. The would eventually lead to completion of entire asset purchases by mid -2022. But, a hawkish surprise – monthly reduction at a faster pace – cannot be ruled out given the inflationary pressure.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

FOMC In The Limelight

Today’s main event will be the FOMC meeting, where we expect the Fed to announce a tapering of their QE asset purchases. We expect tapering to start immediately in November with a pace of USD 15bn per month, and with risks tilted towards a faster pace. Note that due to European markets switching to wintertime, we get the Fed announcement at 19:00 CET and the press conference at 19:30 CET. See more in our Fed Research Preview: Tapering yes, but how fast?
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Euro: Best day in 5 months (US GDP overshadows ECB)

EUR/USD logged its best day in 5 months as US GDP overshadowed the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. According to the latest report, the U.S. economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter, which was the weakest pace of growth since the pandemic induced global shutdown in second quarter of 2020. That was when GDP dropped a staggering -31.2%. Economists were looking for GDP growth of 2.8%, which is a significant slowdown from last quarter’s pace but 2% misses all of the marks. Business investment, government spending and trade contributed to the decline but consumer spending had the most significant impact on growth. Supply chain disruptions hampered product availability, while concerns about the Delta variant reduced activity in restaurants, factories and stores. With the market fully pricing in taper by the Federal Reserve, today’s GDP report confirms that Chairman Powell will most likely downplay rate hikes next week. Earlier this month, he said point blank, “I do think its time to taper and I don’t think its time to raise rates.” We firmly expect the Fed Chair to repeat this line at next week’s FOMC meeting. The U.S. dollar sold off across the board in the NY session.
BUSINESS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Explode November 2021 Week 1

The cryptocurrency market is surging to new highs. At nearly $2.9 trillion, its total cap has risen by 3.5% in the past 24 hours. Most major cryptocurrencies and many smaller altcoins are partaking in this rally, with the top ten showing growth of anything from 2% to 12% in the past day. But while the market is distributing gains quite evenly, we’ve put together a list of the 5 next cryptocurrency to explode. This covers coins which have a better-than-average chance of surging past the market average.
STOCKS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US private employers added 571,000 jobs in October: ADP

Private businesses hired 571,000 workers last month, payroll services firm ADP reported Wednesday, the latest sign that the US economy is bouncing back from the Delta wave of Covid-19. The employment increase was better than analysts had forecast, and saw firms of all sizes add positions, with the bulk of the growth in the services sector, including leisure and hospitality businesses that were badly hit by the pandemic restrictions. "The job market is revving back up as the Delta-wave of the pandemic winds down," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, which collaborates with ADP on the report. "As long as the pandemic remains contained, more big job gains are likely in coming months."
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy