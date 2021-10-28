(ECB) Introductory Statement to the Press Conference

EUR/USD logged its best day in 5 months as US GDP overshadowed the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement. According to the latest report, the U.S. economy grew by only 2% in the third quarter, which was the weakest pace of growth since the pandemic induced global shutdown in second quarter of 2020. That was when GDP dropped a staggering -31.2%. Economists were looking for GDP growth of 2.8%, which is a significant slowdown from last quarter’s pace but 2% misses all of the marks. Business investment, government spending and trade contributed to the decline but consumer spending had the most significant impact on growth. Supply chain disruptions hampered product availability, while concerns about the Delta variant reduced activity in restaurants, factories and stores. With the market fully pricing in taper by the Federal Reserve, today’s GDP report confirms that Chairman Powell will most likely downplay rate hikes next week. Earlier this month, he said point blank, “I do think its time to taper and I don’t think its time to raise rates.” We firmly expect the Fed Chair to repeat this line at next week’s FOMC meeting. The U.S. dollar sold off across the board in the NY session.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO