FilmQuest film fesitval to bring hundreds of filmmakers to Provo this Friday

Kawakami speech contest — The annual Mary Kawakami Scholarship Speech Content will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Valentine Theater. Events at the American Fork Library: Upcoming events at the American Fork Library include: Nov. 2: Adult Craft Class at 1 p.m. in Room 205. This event will feature decorating wooden pumpkins. Nov. 4: Autumn Fire Paint Night at 7 p.m. Painters may participate in person or join via Zoom. Register online. Nov. 8: Disney Trivia Night for all ages at 7 p.m. Wear your Disney swag and test your knowledge. The event offers door prizes, sing-along songs and lots of fun. Nov. 11: Gen Z Generosity, a service program for teens, will meet at 7 p.m. in The Zone. This month’s project will be refugee transition kits. Nov. 15: Read with Me for children at 4 p.m. Read with Sadie, a registered therapy dog from Utah Pet Partners. Bring a favorite book or borrow one at the library. Sign up at the Children’s Desk. Nov. 16: Author Storytime with Katie Story, author of “Sophie Stands Out” at 10 a.m. Nov. 16: History Club for ages 9-12 at 4 p.m. Learn cool things about ancient Greece through stories, games and other activities.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO