First Look: Disney And Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Starring Chris Evans

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out a brand-new, action-packed trailer, poster and image for Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” an original feature film releasing June 17, 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired...

www.talkingwithtami.com

