CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Washington subway to continue reduced service through at least Nov. 15

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ed8w1_0cfRh2Ab00

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Washington-area subway system said on Thursday subway service will stay sharply reduced through at least Nov. 15 as it works on restoring railcars to service after a derailment on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 17, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered the subway system to indefinitely remove about 60% of its railcars following inspections after the derailment.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), known as the Metro, serves the U.S. capital and parts of Maryland and Virginia. It has urged commuters to take buses or use other transit modes. WMATA said it was working to boost the number of trains available for daily service from 31 to 50.

WMATA general manager Paul Wiedefeld said he did not want to put out a date for improving service. "That's going to be ready when it's safe," Wiedefeld said on Thursday.

Average Metrorail weekday ridership fell about 25% in the days after the reduced service began, WMATA said last week.

The commission ordered WMATA's 748 7000-Series trains removed from service after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) "identified safety concerns related to the spacing of wheels on 7000-Series railcar axles."

The NTSB said WMATA had been aware of wheel assembly issues since 2017. It was a 7000-Series train that was involved in the derailment two weeks ago outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia.

The derailment did not injure any of the 187 passengers onboard, but NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said the incident could have been "catastrophic."

WMATA has had sharply lower ridership during the pandemic. It said on Thursday it estimates in the 2023 budget year it will see total ridership at about 53-55% and total revenue at 47-48% of pre-pandemic levels.

WMATA predicts current year ridership will be about one-third of pre-COVID levels and forecast usage returning to pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
GW Hatchet

Metrorail delays to persist at least through end of month

Metro riders can expect service delays to continue until at least Oct. 31 and likely into November, officials said at a press briefing on Friday. Red Line trains will operate every 15 to 20 minutes, while riders on all other lines will see trains every 30 to 40 minutes, according to a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority release. The announcement comes after Metro officials pulled all of their 7000-series trains, which comprise 60 percent of the train fleet, following a train derailment on the Blue Line on Oct. 12.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Metrorail riders face longer commutes as reduced service continues

WASHINGTON - Metro is continuing to operate at reduced service levels Monday as they continue to work toward returning the 7000-series railcars to service. According to Metro officials, basic service every will be provided every 15-20 minutes on the Red Line and every 30-40 minutes on all other lines. Silver Line service will continue to operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW only.
WASHINGTON, DC
thedcpost.com

Metrorail Service to Remain Reduced Through End of October

Metrorail will continue to offer riders reduced service through at least October 31 due to the ongoing work to restore the rail system including the safe return of 7000-series railcars. Basic rail service will be available every 15-20 minutes on the Red Line and every 30-40 minutes on all other...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Washington Times

Reduced Metrorail service to last until end of the month

Metro said Friday that reduced rail service will continue through at least the end of the month as it inspects a majority of its railcars for safety problems after a derailment last week. The Washington-area transit system this week removed all of its 7000-series railcars, or about 60% of its...
TRAFFIC
dbknews.com

Metro delays will last through at least Nov. 15

Reduced metrorail service and delays will persist through at least Nov. 15, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Thursday. At least two additional weeks of reduced services means most trains will only run every 30 to 40 minutes, including the Green and Yellow lines, which travel through the College Park Metro Station. Trains will operate more frequently — every 15 to 20 minutes on the Red Line, according to the announcement.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Metropolitan Areas
Washington Post

D.C. to offer free Capital Bikeshare rides as reduced Metro service continues

The news that the Metrorail system in the nation’s capital will continue to operate at reduced levels this week prompted the District to offer a transit perk to city residents: free bike rides. Starting Monday, all D.C. residents can get a free 30-day Capital Bikeshare membership, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser...
TRAFFIC
SFGate

Metro plans reduced service levels through Nov. 15 as it develops testing plan to restore rail cars

Metro doesn't expect to restore nearly 60% of its rail car fleet until at least mid-November, Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Thursday. The agency is working to develop a plan to get its suspended 7000-series rail cars back into service, he said. Once the plan is submitted to the independent Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the government agency that oversees Metro safety, Wiedefeld said the transit agency will need at least two weeks for tests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thedcpost.com

Metro Extends Reduced Service Levels Through Mid-November

Metrorail will continue to operate at reduced levels until at least November 15 as the efforts are still ongoing to safely return 7000-series railcars to service. “It has been a difficult few weeks for those who rely on transit in the region, and we thank our customers for their continued patience as we work to increase service as quickly as we can with safety being our top priority,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Shore News Network

U.S. asks transit agencies to conduct inspections after Washington subway derailment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) said Friday it had asked U.S. transit agencies to conduct inspections of wheel gauges on rail cars following the Oct. 12 derailment of a Washington subway train. FTA said it was requiring state https://www.transit.dot.gov/sites/fta.dot.gov/files/2021-10/FTA-Safety-Advisory-21-1.pdf safety agencies to report out-of-tolerance wheel gauges discovered since...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Bay Area

Some Muni Routes Suspended Due to Vaccine-Related Service Changes: SFMTA

Monday is the deadline for San Francisco’s employee vaccine mandate and at least one city agency said it will be modifying service. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said that beginning Monday some Muni bus routes will be suspended. A spokesperson for SFMTA said 123 employees have not complied with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Dedicated Bus Lanes On North Avenue Open Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Muni To Suspend ‘Short’ Line Service Citing Vaccine Mandate Staffing Issues

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials with the SFMTA announced that some Muni bus service will be temporarily suspended on November 1, citing upcoming staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees. The agency said so-called “short” line service, which run on a portion of a longer Muni line, will be suspended on some lines. Suspended lines include the 1 California Short, 14R Mission Rapid Short (weekends only), 30 Stockton Short, and 49 Van Ness Short (weekdays only). “We made the difficult decision to cut the supplemental short line service because it may be temporarily eliminated without jeopardizing access...
TRAFFIC
beverlypress.com

Concrete pouring continues at subway stations

Metro is working on the Purple Line Extension subway project at many locations along the route between the Wilshire/Western and Westwood/VA Hospital stations. Through Oct. 22, Metro will be conducting utility work in coordination with Southern California Edison near the Wilshire Boulevard and Bonsall Avenue on ramps and off ramps for the 405 Freeway at the VA Hospital campus. The work will require intermittent ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Utilities will remain in service during the work. VA Hospital access will be detoured along Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards to Sawtelle Boulevard and Dowlen Drive.
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy