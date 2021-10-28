CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Australian of the Year Grace Tame's 'brilliant' drawing for actor John Cleese shocks fans who never knew about her artistic talent

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Grace Tame has stunned her followers by showing off her hidden artistic talent.

The 26-year-old, who was named Australian of the Year for her bravery as a sexual abuse survivor and advocate, shared a drawing she had given to actor John Cleese.

Tame had drawn the picture five years ago and shared it to her Twitter account on Thursday to mark the Monty Python star's birthday.

'Happy Birthday, big Cheese. Can't believe it's been 5 years since we started dreaming up the concept for this,' she said tagging Cleese's daughter Camilla.

'I'll never forget the 7 weeks of drawing it though, nor the pencil shavings…'

Her extraordinary link to the Fawlty Towers actor began when she moved to the US to study after finishing high school in Tasmania.

She met Cleese's daughter Camilla during her time in the States and the pair became friends.

Speaking to City News, Tame revealed Camilla asked her to do a drawing for her dad for Father's Day back in 2017.

'I did and he loved it so I ended up touring with John for part of his 'Holy Grail' tour and my sketches became some of the most successful merchandise he sold on tour,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AFvg_0cfRgxhw00
Australian of the Year winner Grace Tame has wowed fans with her 'brilliant' artwork for actor John Cleese
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yry7E_0cfRgxhw00
Tame became friends with Cleese's daughter Camilla (pictured together) and ended up touring with John on his 'Holy Grail' tour

The artwork, which is a comedic version of The Last Supper referencing some of Cleese' most famous films and TV shows, was shared by the actor himself, who credited Tame's talent as 'brilliant'.

'Grace, our Tasmaniac illustrator, @tame_punk , drew this brilliant picture to be Camilla's Father's Day present for me this year,' he tweeted at the time.

'In it are many cats and Pythons and a guarddograbbit, and Manuel and a very special Fish and lots of Foots.'

Tame, who was raped by her school maths teacher when she was just 15 years old, said that after reporting her abuse she 'felt broken and depressed'.

'I didn't have the strength to get out of bed so I watched 'Monty Python' DVDs on repeat because I associated them with positive memories and laughter and that's what I needed,' she told the publication.

'I would sit and draw whilst I watched those movies and I remember one day mum said to me: ''Maybe one day you'll draw for one of the Pythons''.'

After sharing the picture, Tame was flooded with comments from many blown away at her artistic prowess.

'I didn't think I could hold you in higher esteem than I already do,' one commented.

'I was thinking to myself, is there anything she can't do? Brilliant,' said another.

Tame was named as this year's Australian of the Year after she fiercely advocated for sexual assault survivors, having been abused herself as a teenager.

She was widely celebrated for fighting a gag order in Tasmania that banned sexual assault survivors like herself from naming their rapists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbNCO_0cfRgxhw00
Tame was named as this year's Australian of the Year after she fiercely advocated for sexual assault survivors, having been abused herself as a teenager

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cleese
epicstream.com

Prince William Heartbreak: Harry's Brother Fears Losing Queen Elizabeth Soon? Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Preparing Himself For The Worst Amid Monarch's Health Issues

Prince William is, reportedly, afraid of losing Queen Elizabeth. Prince William has kept his cool amid the issues and controversies that the royal family has been facing in recent months. Though the husband of Kate Middleton has admitted having some misunderstanding with Prince Harry, royal followers never heard the Duke of Cambridge speaking ill against his one and only brother.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Australian Of The Year#Tame#Fish#Twitter#Camillacleese#City News#Tasmaniac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Australia
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean Has Social Media in a Frenzy

Watch: Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes. Dolly Parton sent social media into a frenzy when she dedicated her latest post to her longtime love, Carl Dean, who she has famously kept very private. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," the 75-year-old wrote. Dolly shared a throwback photo of her husband holding her hand as they looked toward the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Will Smith ‘Fell in Love’ With His ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Costar Stockard Channing

Going method. In Will Smith’s forthcoming Will memoir, he’s getting candid about his past and current relationships. During the 53-year-old King Richard star’s first marriage to ex-wife Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares 28-year-old son Trey — the Pennsylvania native claimed he “fell in love” with Stockard Channing while they worked together on Six Degrees of Separation in 1993.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

260K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy