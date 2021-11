His request would require a miracle. The miracle occurred in an instant. Nothing was too hard for God! The lesson was taught. After an exhausting day of feeding five thousand men as well as women and children, Jesus directed His disciples to sail to the other side of the lake. His plan was to meet the disciples later. As the disciples prepared to set sail, Jesus said goodbye to the multitude. The throng of people had been persistent in following His every step, and listening to every His word. As they parted company, Jesus went into a mountain to pray.

