If you’ve ever worked with Photoshop, you know the pain of trying to precisely select an object in order to then manipulate it. Using the “magic wand,” after all, often felt anything but magical. Last year, Adobe added the object selection tool, which uses AI to help you with that. Now, with the latest update, Adobe is also introducing auto-masking, which takes this one step further by automatically recognizing the different objects in an image. Adobe is quite open about the fact that it won’t detect everything just yet, but the company also notes that this feature will improve over time.

