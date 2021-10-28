UCM professor to share history, archaeology of Pertle Springs

Position Title: Full Time Assistant/Associate Professor: Art History or Visual Culture. Montserrat College of Art, established in 1970, is an independent institution of art, providing an individualized education focused on maximizing the professional and personal success of each student. Structured around experiential learning, studio practice, liberal arts, and professional preparation, the mission of the college ensures that its graduates leave equipped with the competence, confidence, and habits of mind to build lives of creative enterprise and community engagement.
Comments / 0