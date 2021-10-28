Aussie climate plan stumbles before first hurdle

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Defending his vacuous net-zero emissions target at the United Nations climate summit was always going to be a struggle for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. But he has undermined it himself just two days after laying it out, before even leaving for Glasgow. First it turned out Treasury had done barely any work on the plan’s financials. Then on Thursday Morrison said he won’t sign up to an initiative by the European Union and the United States to cut methane pollution 30% by 2030.

Granted, the federal government’s outline here envisions taking little action until after 2030, and mostly by unproven or non-existent technology. But “feed supplements” to reduce cattle-belched methane is one action that’s mentioned, and its adoption could be speeded up. It would have a big return, too, since methane is on some counts 84 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Trouble is, that particular emission is also an outsized and growing pollutant in the country’s coal and gas industry that the government refuses to address. A willingness to change tack would inject some much-needed credibility. (By Antony Currie)

