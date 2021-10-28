CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

At NPHS, it’s Knight Time at 7:21am

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school aged students are constantly swamped with schoolwork and extra activities, while still trying to balance a healthy schedule. Knight Time, whether people realize it or not, provides opportunities for kids to become better students and overall more organized individuals. The reimplementation of Knight Time into North Penn High School’s...

Day or Knight, big month ahead in November

It’s hard to believe that we are already entering our third month of school here at North Penn. It has been a hectic October between sports, the Town Hall debate, homecoming, and so much more. If you thought things were finally going to calm down in the bustling world of North Penn, we’re just beginning.
Silence a loud factor in life for Lacey Drolsbaugh

Roaring teammates, and cheering crowds might seem like an athlete’s dream, but for Lacey Drolsbaugh, most of her athletic success has been spent in silence. Deafness is not a stranger for North Penn softball player Lacey. As she grew up surrounded by her parents and her oldest brother Darren who are deaf, she has always been aware of her family’s struggles that come from being hard of hearing. To her, Lacey thought her hearing was normal, but realization soon started to sink in as people around her expressed their concerns about her hearing. In July of 2021, Lacey was diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss and reached out to doctors about receiving hearing aids. In September of 2021, she started wearing them during her everyday life and was ecstatic. That is until school resumed in person. Amongst having to adjust to her new hearing aids she also faces the daily struggles of junior year, waitressing at the very popular Pizza Time Saloon, and trying out for her 3rd year of North Penn softball.
Mr. Ty Gross excited to join admin team

In his second year of working in an educational setting, Mr. Tysean Gross had already taken on the role of Special Education liaison, team leader, and content leader. This was just a small indication of where Gross would be today, as one of North Penn High School’s newest administrators. Gross...
The Lamron

Knight’s Life

For many Geneseo students, the time spent away from home can leave them missing their pets. Being away from the comfort of a familiar furry friend can be distressing; however, two adorable rascally rabbits have provided comfort not just to their owners, but to all Geneseo students that have the pleasure of meeting them.
The Lamron

Knight’s Life

Are you tired of figuring out a Halloween costume last minute? Do you typically wait until the day before to figure out an outfit, but then get stressed out because you ‘have nothing to wear’? With Halloween right around the corner, it’s time to get creative! Go digging in your closet for a DIY, ask a friend to borrow clothing or maybe buy something new! Here are just a few suggestions to spark some inspiration for this year’s spooky season!
