At NPHS, it’s Knight Time at 7:21am

Roaring teammates, and cheering crowds might seem like an athlete’s dream, but for Lacey Drolsbaugh, most of her athletic success has been spent in silence. Deafness is not a stranger for North Penn softball player Lacey. As she grew up surrounded by her parents and her oldest brother Darren who are deaf, she has always been aware of her family’s struggles that come from being hard of hearing. To her, Lacey thought her hearing was normal, but realization soon started to sink in as people around her expressed their concerns about her hearing. In July of 2021, Lacey was diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss and reached out to doctors about receiving hearing aids. In September of 2021, she started wearing them during her everyday life and was ecstatic. That is until school resumed in person. Amongst having to adjust to her new hearing aids she also faces the daily struggles of junior year, waitressing at the very popular Pizza Time Saloon, and trying out for her 3rd year of North Penn softball.

