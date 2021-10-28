Can the Minnesota Vikings stop the Cowboys hot streak? | On Site

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
FRISCO - There is, we will humbly submit, an advantage to having covered the Dallas Cowboys for the last 30-plus years: We speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Case in point: Owner Jerry Jones speaking this...
Following the Cowboys' 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory made it clear he wasn't thrilled with David Andrews. Speaking to reporters, Gregory claimed the Patriots captain took a cheap shot at him following the last play of regulation. “Just a dirty...
Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
It’s never easy as a fan to see the trade deadline come and go and not hear any news about your team. There’s an inherent excitement about adding talent and the idea of improving during the season, especially when your team is already doing as well as the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. But despite staying quiet during this year’s trade window, Dallas could still be adding plenty of talent as the season continues.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was apparently none too pleased with Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith during Dallas' 20-16 road victory Sunday. Lamb could be heard alleging during a highlight reel of the game claiming that Smith was "choking" him on a tackle made by Smith on the Cowboys' second-year receiver.
The Vikings might not appear to be among the cream of the crop in a very loaded NFC. But they’re going to be a challenge for the Cowboys based on the schemes they deploy and the playmakers they have in key positions:. Protecting the QB. The Cowboys enter Week 8...
USA TODAY‘s Jori Epstein checks in from Texas where the Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) are prepping to visit the Minnesota Vikings and one of the league’s best pass-rushing units. Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
Some surprising teams are starting to rise to the top of the NFL Power Rankings after seven weeks of the season. Who could have imagined the Arizona Cardinals would be a very deserving No. 1 on the list? Kyler Murray & Co. have answered the bell at every chance. Then...
Comments / 0