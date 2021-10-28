CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Heartwarming moment boaties save a sea turtle stuck upside down above the high tide

By Manoli Luxford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

An Australian YouTuber has saved a sea turtle stuck upside down above the tideline onshore after spotting the helpless animal with his mates while travelling past on their boat.

Brodie Moss, known for his adventurous videos on camping, fishing and diving, shared footage of the rescue on the Western Australian coast on Wednesday.

The heartwarming video showed Mr Moss jump off the boat in a worried state as he quickly waded to the shore.

The ocean enthusiast panned his camera to the turtle stuck on its back and assessed the animal.

Mr Moss quickly realised the animal was still alive and called out to his friends to help rescue the turtle.

'It's still alive. It's still alive,' he yelled.

The male turtle was pinned down by its fins that were covered in sand and the area needed to be scooped up.

The YouTuber started rapidly shovelling the sand surrounding the animal with his hands in a bid to save the helpless turtle.

As Mr Moss was working as fast as he could to push the sand away, the fearful turtle started to lift its head off the ground and flap its back legs around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrTNc_0cfRUO2L00
YouTuber Brodie Moss and his friends spotted a turtle stuck upside down above the tideline onshore and jumped off their boat to shovel the sand covering its fins to free the helpless turtle

'Oh I got you mate,' Mr Moss said to the turtle.

He then called his friend Jack to assist him in flipping the turtle over onto its right side.

The pair shovelled the remaining sand that filled the area where the turtle was stuck and moved to one side so they could pick the turtle up.

The YouTuber told his friend to be gentle as they triumphantly rolled the turtle over onto its body.

The exhausted animal slowly made its way off the shore and back into the ocean, and the group of friends excitingly watched the rescued turtle swim off to sea.

Mr Moss lifted his arms in amazement and screamed: 'We did it!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWeuj_0cfRUO2L00
In his latest YouTube video on the rescue, Mr Moss noted that many turtles become dislodged on the shore during mating season and accidentally flip onto their backs

In his latest YouTube video on the rescue, Mr Moss noted that many turtles become dislodged onshore during mating season and accidentally flip onto their backs.

'If a turtle gets dislodged on the beach and flips over at the wrong time or the wrong tide, that's it. Its life is over,' the YouTuber said.

He added that the turtles that get stuck above the tideline during high tide are most at risk as they 'slowly cook alive' in the warm sun.

The uplifting rescue has brought joy to many viewers online who commended Mr Moss and his friends on saving the turtle.

One user wrote: 'Oh my heart. So glad this one was saved. My favourite sea animal,'

'This gave me goosebumps,' wrote another.

While a third said: 'Proof not all heroes wear capes.'

