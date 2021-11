KALAMAZOO, Mich.—Drs. James Eckert and Brian Gogan will be presented with Western Michigan University’s Distinguished Teaching Award during a ceremony Friday, Oct. 29. “We do not often get to experience the instructional excellence of our colleagues because we are rarely ever in their teaching and learning spaces; however, we see their achievements in the quality of our graduates. Exceptional teaching is at the very heart of what we do, and it is where inspiration and lifelong passions are ignited," says Dr. Jennifer Bott, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "The trajectory of a student’s life can change from a single lecture or demonstration. It is my absolute pleasure to celebrate the power of two of our finest teachers, Dr. James Eckert and Dr. Brian Gogan.”

