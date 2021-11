This holiday season, some lucky Brazos Valley children will be surprised with an extra present to unwrap, in addition to those from their wish list — a gift that can make a difference. Books from Birth, a Hearne-based nonprofit, is teaming up with the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station’s Angel Tree program to ensure every child gets something to read, in addition to something they want and something to wear. “To get a new book in the hands of every child — the blessing of that is just immeasurable,” says Andrea Israel, commanding officer for the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station. Donors do not necessarily think of purchasing books for the children unless it is not specifically requested, she says.

