Can the Minnesota Vikings stop the Cowboys hot streak? | On Site

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night. The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start. “Cooper Rush is leading the way...
The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
FRISCO - There is, we will humbly submit, an advantage to having covered the Dallas Cowboys for the last 30-plus years: We speak "Jerry-ese.'' And it is a skill that comes in mighty handy every year as the NFL trade deadline approaches. Case in point: Owner Jerry Jones speaking this...
Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys stunned the football world by releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Cowboys insider Jane Slater reported the team tried to trade Smith, but couldn’t find a trade partner. After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran linebacker, Dallas decided it was best to part ways.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin remains a staunch supporter of his former team. He appeared on First Take on Monday, and made a very bold claim about his 4-1 franchise. Dallas blasted the rival New York Giants on Sunday, outgaining them 515 to 367 in a 44-20 win....
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys starting safety Damontae Kazee is out on bond after being arrested by The Colony Police early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police said Kazee, 28, was pulled over a short time after 3:00 a.m. in the 7000 block of...
Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
It’s never easy as a fan to see the trade deadline come and go and not hear any news about your team. There’s an inherent excitement about adding talent and the idea of improving during the season, especially when your team is already doing as well as the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. But despite staying quiet during this year’s trade window, Dallas could still be adding plenty of talent as the season continues.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) will host a win-heavy team in the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) this Sunday in a Halloween evening matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Here’s a preview of what you need to know. Vikings Coach: Dallas Is A ‘Good Football Team’. In a press conference earlier...
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was apparently none too pleased with Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith during Dallas' 20-16 road victory Sunday. Lamb could be heard alleging during a highlight reel of the game claiming that Smith was "choking" him on a tackle made by Smith on the Cowboys' second-year receiver.
Some surprising teams are starting to rise to the top of the NFL Power Rankings after seven weeks of the season. Who could have imagined the Arizona Cardinals would be a very deserving No. 1 on the list? Kyler Murray & Co. have answered the bell at every chance. Then...
FRISCO, Texas -- If it were solely up to Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback would play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings despite a calf strain that has kept him limited the last two days of practice. "Knowing this is a long journey and a long season, I don't necessarily...
Comments / 0