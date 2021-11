IUPUI will represent U.S. higher education institutions at Vision 2045, a global climate change conference in Edinburgh, Scotland. The conference brings together climate leaders from across the globe to discuss how to positively advance sustainability, climate action and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Those goals represent a wide range of issues affecting the economic, environmental and social advancement of communities around the world. Vision 2045 will take place Nov. 8 to 10, which is happening at the same time as the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

