CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2021

By Karandeep Oberoi
mobilesyrup.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in November. The 2021 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards. CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in November 2021

November is gearing up to be a solid slate of streaming content for Hulu subscribers as the platform unveiled its lineup of what’s coming and going from the library. Among the must-see originals arriving in November are Season 2 of The Great, a special holiday edition of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, and Animaniacs. The month also brings with it several films ranging from The Matrix series to Inception, I, Tonya, and Fargo along with holiday titles.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Here’s everything coming to Netflix Australia in November

It’s November and I’m disassociating, here are all the tv shows and films set to drop on Netflix Australia next month. There’s a coupla titles worth getting excited over. The Harder They Fall is undoubtedly the highlight of the month. Jeymes Samuel, the British musician who performs under The Bullits, cowrote, directed and scored the feature. It stars the likes of Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, and Lakeith Stanfield. It’s a slick as hell Western Revenge.
TV SHOWS
HuffingtonPost

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In November 2021

This month, we’re saying hello to the holiday season and goodbye to a number of movies and shows on Netflix. More than 100 titles are joining the streaming platform in November, but at least 40 are set to depart. That number includes Ryan Coogler’s biographical drama “Fruitvale Station,” which leaves on Nov. 11.
TV & VIDEOS
Mental Floss

Here's What to Stream on Disney+ in November 2021

You can stream a lot of great TV shows and movies on Disney+. The platform is full of family-friendly content—and it's home to Marvel and Star Wars, two of the entertainment industry's biggest franchises. With its huge catalog, it can be hard to decide what to watch on Disney+. If...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lewis
TheWrap

Here’s What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021

November will play host to the debut of a number of new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, including one series that’s positioned to potentially be Amazon’s answer to HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”. Indeed, Nov. 19 brings the debut of “The Wheel of Time,” based on the sprawling...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in December 2021

What’s coming to Disney+ this December? The fastest-growing streaming service on the market is gearing up to end 2021 with a bang — releasing original movies and series from Disney Animation Studios, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and more! On the heels of the thrilling first trailer for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, fans are looking forward to returning to the galaxy of The Mandalorian with the adventures of the fan-favorite bounty hunter, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in November 2021

If you're looking for something to stream this November 2021, why not climb the mountain? Paramount+ offers a wide variety of well-known content and is premiering some interesting stuff this November. In the TV space, Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery is blasting off, alongside premieres of The Real World...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbc#Christmas Special#Around The World#Cbc Gem#Koto#The Last Service#Ios#Tvos#Android Tv
Rolling Stone

He Scored the First Platinum Hit. 45 Years Later, His Family Is Fighting for Every Penny

Fonda Bryant wanted to know what had changed. One of nine heirs to the late R&B singer Johnnie Taylor, Bryant had spent the past decade attempting to navigate an inscrutable labyrinth of royalty statements and corporate jargon. Though he never earned the enduring acclaim of contemporaries like Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, Taylor — Bryant’s biological father — was a major force in gospel, R&B, and disco for two decades, and recorded on a variety of labels throughout his career. Taylor started as a mentee of Sam Cooke before signing with Memphis’ Stax Records in 1966. The venerated label released a...
CELEBRITIES
lifewire.com

How to Choose a Smart TV

A Smart TV is a television which incorporates an operating system allowing users to access streaming content without having to plug in an external device. They're popular with people who enjoy watching the latest shows on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms. Almost all TVs sold today are considered smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

How ‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Was the Big Winner in New Season Premiere

Season 13 of Storage Wars is here and it started off with a bang as Brandi Passante showed up in a big way. Right away, the longtime star of the program stole the show. Well, Passante was looking to make money right away. This season she appears to be on a mission to earn as much money as possible and really dominate the show. It helps that Barry Weiss made a surprise return on the show, as he had been away for eight years, previously. Anyway, had money to spend and took a big risk at the first storage unit she saw. Her eye and curiosity about that particular unit paid off, though.
TV SERIES
popwrapped.com

Saya Shares The Video For Her Latest Single “SICK”

Over the years, Saya has garnered a considerable number of accolades since the resounding success of her first single in 2016. “Wet Dreams” amassed over 5 million streams and shot her straight to the top of Spotify’s Viral Global Chart. Since then, she has not let up – with her own Spotify billboard towering over Toronto, being named one of Apple’s Favorite New Artists, getting support from the likes of BBC Radio, Beats 1, the CBC, and now having amassed a staggering total of 12 million streams, Saya’s magnetic artistry is inspiring and everlasting.
MUSIC
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Shutting Down Longtime Channel

One of ESPN’s longtime channels will reportedly be shut down at the end of the year, according to a Thursday report from Sports Business Journal. According to the report, Disney plans on shutting down ESPN Classic by the start of 2022. The channel will reportedly be shut down on Jan....
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

PK Kemsley Slams Bravo Blogger And Podcast Host

PK Kemsley is a jokester when it comes to things like his family or Erika Jayne’s embezzlement case. However, there are things that he takes very seriously. A week ago from now, Dorit and their two children were the victims of a home invasion. PK was not at their Encino home at the time.
CELEBRITIES
mobilesyrup.com

Hisense’s 4K ULED Android Smart TV discounted at several retailers

Several Canadian retailers have discounted Hisense’s 65-inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘blyndfyre.’. The model, 65U68G, is currently available for $899, marking a $200 discount from the original $1,099 price tag. The TV features 3480 x 2160 native resolution, Dolby Atmos Vision with two built-in...
ELECTRONICS
soapoperanetwork.com

PREVIEW: What’s Coming Up on ‘General Hospital’ This Holiday Season

We’ve officially entered the Christmas holiday season with Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and other networks already airing themed movies, but don’t let that stop you from preparing for what’s coming up on “General Hospital” this Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day when the show airs two brand new holiday episodes each along with what’s to come as the clock strikes midnight and Port Charles welcomes the new year in a manner in which only they can provide.
TV SHOWS
micechat.com

Inaugural Disney+ Day Is Coming November 12. Here’s What We Know So Far…

On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its inaugural Disney+ Day, a global event that will take place across all the company’s platforms. The special celebration will give Disney+ subscribers a sneak peek of what’s coming from brands like Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Disney+ launched...
MOVIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy