Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in November 2021

Season 13 of Storage Wars is here and it started off with a bang as Brandi Passante showed up in a big way. Right away, the longtime star of the program stole the show. Well, Passante was looking to make money right away. This season she appears to be on a mission to earn as much money as possible and really dominate the show. It helps that Barry Weiss made a surprise return on the show, as he had been away for eight years, previously. Anyway, had money to spend and took a big risk at the first storage unit she saw. Her eye and curiosity about that particular unit paid off, though.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO