Can the Minnesota Vikings stop the Cowboys hot streak? | On Site

Our Cowboys experts weigh in on Dallas’ Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings... This is the most balanced offense the Cowboys have run into since Week 2 in Los Angeles when the Dallas defense got a little help from the Chargers shooting themselves in the foot. Can Kirk Cousins be trusted to do the same? Certainly, he has done it before, but a creepy Halloween night in Minnesota, Dalvin Cook showing he’s healthy, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen getting loose — it could be a shootout with the home team much more desperate to grab a win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO