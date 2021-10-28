CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Opening Note:

By Katie Monacella
 8 days ago

The Vermont Cynic · The Opening Note: Moondogs / RiDe On. Moondogs is the project...

thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Atlantic City Press

History notes

Howard Trueland snapped this picture of his wife Claire’s classroom in the Steelmanville School as they celebrated Halloween in 1948. The school is a private residence today. Upcoming events. Thursday, Oct. 21, John Dilks will give a slide show presentation about “Growing Up in Bargaintown, NJ” at the EHT Community...
State
Vermont State
wfxd.com

Nashville notes

With help from Garth Brooks, the Recording Academy will honor Charley Pride with its Lifetime Achievement Award this month. The event will take place on October 25 at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music. Dion Pride will accept the award on behalf of his late, legendary father. The Cadillac...
Variety

Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video. The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
Rolling Stone

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.” The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.” “To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
Vibe

Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member Of The Gap Band, Dead At 73

Ronnie Wilson, founding member of legendary funk/soul trio, The Gap Band, has died at the age of 73. The tragic news was confirmed by his wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson. The crooner died peacefully on Tuesday (Nov. 2) at his home in Tulsa, Okla. with his wife holding his hand as he took his last breath. Linda honored her late husband with a Facebook post. “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am […] Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will...
Soompi

Watch: GOT7’s Mark Drops Chilling MV Teaser For New Song “Last Breath”

GOT7’s Mark has shared an exciting sneak peek of his upcoming music video!. On October 30, Mark released an intriguing music video teaser for his highly-anticipated new solo track “Last Breath,” which is due out next month. Mark also previously shared several teaser images for the song, which will be...
vtcynic.com

Cynic Fit Check: Miles McCallum

Junior Miles McCallum is originally from Cleveland and moved to Burlington in 2019 to attend UVM. He majors in global studies and serves as president of the Black Student Union. THE CYNIC: Describe your style. MCCALLUM: Probably pretty UVM kid-esque. It’s expressive but also kind of hearty. Part of it...
MIX 107.9

Green Day Announce First U.S. Show of 2022

Green Day Announce First U.S. Show of 2022 Green Day is getting ready for 2022 with a new show announcement! The band’s first U.S. show in 2022 will be at Tampa, Florida’s Innings Festival on March 19! Green Day will be joined by Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, 311, Highly Suspect, and Wolf Alice. After Florida, […]
Variety

Pop Hitmaker Tai Verdes to Discuss His ‘A-O-K’ Path to Success in ASCAP Experience Conversation

Burgeoning pop star Tai Verdes, whose broke through in a big way at radio and streaming with the hit “A-O-K,” will discuss how he went from Verizon store employee to drawing 12 million monthly Spotify listeners in an online conversation that’s part of the annual ASCAP Experience this month. The chat, available to all with a free RSVP for the conference (sign up here), takes place Nov. 17 at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, and will be hosted by Shirley Halperin, Variety‘s executive editor, music. The ASCAP Experience is largely aimed at putting industry pros in front of emerging and aspirational creatives to...
Vibe

BLK Returns With Visual For “Let Me Love You”

Following the release of their praised debut EP, Girl Magic, the ladies of BLK return with the visual for latest their single, “Let Me Love You” from their forthcoming debut album. The breakout trio—comprised of Bexk, Lilac X, and Khatalia Khorajay—are reviving the ’90s girl group. BLK tells VIBE, “‘Let Me Love You’ is about taking a situationship to the next level, and being vulnerable about what you want out of a relationship.” BLK toys with bright ombré and stark white backgrounds while seductively teasing viewers with black latex attire. Later, under a violet-colored light, they dressed closer to Aaliyah’s sexy tomboy aesthetic with cargo pants and cutout bodysuits. Each member also has the same curly-headed love interest that makes for a subtle “The Boy Is Mine” storyline. Girl Magic has been featured in coveted playlists like Spotify’s Fresh Finds, Apple Music’s R&B Now, Amazon’s Breakthrough R&B, and Soundcloud’s Emerging R&B. Their debut single, “Got It,” was released during the 2020 lockdown and since then, they’ve collectively garnered over 50 million global streams. BLK is proving once more they’re here to stay.  Their untitled debut album is slated for release in 2022. Check out the video for “Let Me Love You” in its entirety above.
Variety

Rising Star Brittney Spencer and Top Music Execs Talk About How They’ve Survived, and Even Thrived, During the Pandemic

There’s little question that the past 20 months of the pandemic have been devastating. But for all that has been lost, musicians and the industry around them have found countless innovative and inspiring ways to survive, cope, adapt and even thrive. It has been monumentally difficult, but there’s a lot to learn and take inspiration from in their stories. For last month’s Mondo NYC conference, Variety deputy music editor Jem Aswad was asked to assemble a discussion panel on “The State of the Music Industry” 20 months in, and recruited four people from different sectors of the business — an artist,...
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Negotiating to Sell Album Catalog, Publishing to Sony Music

Bruce Springsteen is in talks to sell the rights to his recorded music to Sony Music as well as his publishing catalog, three sources confirm to Variety. While the album catalog deal is nearly done, some sources say, the publishing catalog remains in play. The news was first reported by Billboard. While Springsteen has been with Sony Music’s Columbia Records since he first signed with the label in 1972, he acquired the rights to his music as part of a contract renegotiation at some point in his career; such moves are rarely reported but become evident in the fine print on...
