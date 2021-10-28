CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Car Accidents With Deer, Moose Expected To Skyrocket in New York

By Bobby Welber
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Top New York officials are warning drivers they expect many more car accidents with deer and moose. Here's why and how you can avoid these animals on the road. On Wednesday, the New York State DMV and DEC reminded drivers that deer and moose become more active and are more likely...

Two Local Carbone Dealership Locations In Utica Area Have Been Sold

Two local Carbone dealership locations, one in Yorkville and the other in Utica, have been sold. Formerly owned by Lithia Motors, the dealerships will have a change in name. Adam Fitzpatrick, Chief Operating Officer for Leadcar confirms with us that both dealerships will now be known as Leadcar Buick GMC Utica and Leadcar Chevrolet Yorkville. We will update this article with more information from Adam this week. Leadcar also owns dealerships in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Missouri.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in New York If You’re Not Inside?

The weather is getting colder by the day here in New York and winter is quickly approaching. This is the time of year where many New Yorkers, who don't have garages or use street parking, want to warm their cars up before hitting the road. Honestly, who wants to sit in a freezing cold car, waiting for it to warm up? None of us, right? But, in New York State, it's illegal to warm up your car if you're not inside of it. So no, you can't sit in your cozy living room while your car heats up to the perfect 78-degree temperature. Yes, you can get a ticket and be fined for leaving your vehicle unattended while it's running.
LEGOLAND NY Open on Thanksgiving, Promises Black Friday Surprise

This year you can treat your family to a Thanksgiving at LEGOLAND New York. The Hudson Valley's massive LEGO theme park in Goshen will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Because it's the theme park's first year of operation, many residents and season ticket holders are trying to figure out just how long the park will remain open through the cold winter months. LEGOLAND's other locations in California and Florida are in much milder climates that can remain open year-round. But once the temperatures drop and the snow begins to fall, it's almost certain that LEGOLAND New York will need to go into hibernation until spring.
Oneida Byrne Dairy Theft Turns Into Great Deed by Good Samaritan

What began as a call to action for the community to help identify an alleged thief, quickly turned into a great deed by a stranger. The Oneida City Police Department posted on their social media account Wednesday the photo of someone who was accused of stealing personal hygiene products from the Byrne Dairy Store on Lenox Avenue in Oneida. Instead of people responding to the police department's post with the identity of the person in the photo, several people had a heartwarming response.
Two More Central New York Restaurants Close For Good

The hit to the restaurant industry continues in Central New York. Two more have closed, one inside Destiny USA and another in New Hartford. Cantina Laredo, a Mexican restaurant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed, according to Syracuse.com. The restaurant that opened in 2012 isn't the first to close inside Destiny USA. The Melting Pot and Gordon Bierch Restaurant-Brewery closed their doors along with Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill.
Visit These 15 Amazing Upstate NY Italian Bakeries for the Holidays

There are hundreds of thousands of Italian-Americans living in Upstate New York. Huge percentages of the populations of Utica, Syracuse, Buffalo, Binghamton, and the Hudson Valley can trace their heritage back to "the old country.' The Italian bakeries and pastry shops of Upstate have served this population well over the last century or so. And for those who are not Italian also. The bake shops and pastry stores on this list, many of them 50, 60 and even 100 years old, have been providing Italian holiday cookies, cannoli's, and wedding cakes for generations of their neighbors. Italian bread, now common in every supermarket, started out in the old brick ovens of these bakery's in the 1800s. And the loaves remain as heavenly as ever even today.
