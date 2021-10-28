CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Effects of COVID-19 lockdown on the dietary habits and lifestyle in a population in southern Spain: a cross-sectional questionnaire

By Carmen Flores Navarro-PÃ©rez
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Ãngel FernÃ¡ndez-AparicioÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1298-83492,. European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Few studies have assessed the effect of lockdown on physical activity and eating behaviours in a population from the Autonomous Community of Andalusia in southern Spain. The aim of our study was to describe the effect of COVID-19 pandemic...

www.nature.com

mix929.com

Number of COVID-19 infections in Spain hits 5 million

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain on Monday reached the grim milestone of 5 million COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, as it reported 4,485 new infections and 54 deaths since Friday. The total number of people who have now tested positive for COVID-19 is 5,002,217 according to Health Ministry data. More than...
Reuters

Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) - Parts of northern China are bracing for more COVID-19 curbs as a wave of cases raises concerns of a broader outbreak, with three areas enforcing lockdowns, some schools halting classes, and an aerospace firm delaying work on a rocket project. China reported 13 new domestically transmitted cases...
healththoroughfare.com

China Lockdowns: Covid 19 Infections Are On The Rise

The novel coronavirus keeps making life a living nightmare worldwide, and it seems that China is no exception. CNN just noted that the authorities in northern China are reimposing lockdowns and other emergency measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. It’s been also revealed the fact that health officials are...
Nature.com

Factors influencing the protective behavior of individuals during COVID-19: a transnational survey

To slow the spread of infectious disease, it is crucial to understand the engagement of protective behavior among individuals. The purpose of this study was to systematically examine individuals' protective behaviors and the associated factors across countries during COVID-19. This causal-comparative study used a self-developed online survey to assess individuals' level of engagement with six protective behaviors. Analysis of variance and McNemar's test were employed for data analysis. Three hundred and eighty-four responses were analyzed. The majority of participants lived in three areas: Taiwan, Japan, and North America. Overall, the participants reported a high level of engagement in protective behaviors. However, engagement levels varied according to several demographic variables. Hand hygiene and cleaning/ventilation are two independent behaviors that differ from almost all other protective behaviors. There is a need to target the population at risk, which demonstrates low compliance. Different strategies are needed to promote specific protective behaviors.
Nature.com

Estimating the impact of virus testing strategies on the COVID-19 case fatality rate using fixed-effects models

The SARS-CoV2 has now spread worldwide causing overÂ four million deaths. Testing strategies are highly variable between countries and their impact on mortality is a major issue. Retrospective multicenter study with a prospective database on all inpatients throughout mainland France. Using fixed effects models, we exploit policy discontinuities at region borders in France to estimate the effect of testing on the case fatality rate. In France, testing policies are determined at a regional level, generating exogenous variation in testing rates between departments on each side of a region border. We compared all contiguous department pairs located on the opposite sides of a region border. The increase of one percentage point in the test rate is associated with a decrease of 0.0015 percentage point in the death rate, that is, for each additional 2000 tests, we could observe three fewer deaths. Our study suggests that COVID-19 population testing could have a significant impact on the mortality rate which should be considered in decision-making. As concern grows over the current second wave of COVID-19, our findings support the implementation of large-scale screening strategies in such epidemic contexts.
The Free Press - TFP

Disease Breaks Out In Migrant Caravan Heading Through Mexico

At least 60 people, including around 40 children, traveling with a migrant caravan through Mexico exhibited symptoms of either Dengue Fever or COVID-19, according to several reports on Wednesday night. Despite the potential disease outbreaks, journalists covering the caravan said the group planned to continue traveling north from Pijijiapan, Mexico.
Nature.com

Effects of interdialytic interval on heart rate variability in chronic hemodialysis patients: a cross-sectional study

Previous studies showed that long interdialytic interval of chronic hemodialysis increased risk of sudden cardiac death compared to short interdialytic interval. Diabetes mellitus (DM) and autonomic dysfunction are the strong adverse predictors of survival in ESRD patients. We aimed to compare autonomic function between long and short interdialytic interval of chronic hemodialysis in patients with and without DM. One-hundred sixty-three patients receiving chronic hemodialysis were enrolled. The electrocardiogram recording was performed twice in each patient during 4-h hemodialysis session after long and short interdialytic intervals to assess heart rate variability (HRV). Mean age was 61.4"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years. HRV parameters during hemodialysis did not differ between long and short interdialytic interval in overall population. Nevertheless, in 82 (50.3%) patients, SDNN (47.4"‰Â±"‰23.8 vs. 43.4"‰Â±"‰19.5Â ms, P"‰="‰0.039), ASDNN (24.8"‰Â±"‰14.3 vs. 22.7"‰Â±"‰12.3Â ms, P"‰="‰0.025), LF (8.4"‰Â±"‰6.8 vs. 7.6"‰Â±"‰6.6 ms2, P"‰="‰0.040) increased after long interdialytic interval. The greater change of SDNN, ASDNN, VLF and LF between long and short interdialytic intervals was noted in DM, compared to non-DM patients. We demonstrated that there was no difference of HRV parameters after short and long interdialytic interval. However, there was greater autonomic alteration observed in DM than non-DM patients between 2 interdialytic intervals.
wildlife.org

COVID-19 lockdown affects mammals across globe

As far as the average long-tailed macaque was concerned, life was pretty good in a small Thai village near the border of Laos. Tourists came through the village temple often, feeding the dozens of macaques that convalesced around the village temple and the nearby Phana Monkey Project facilities. But then...
Nature.com

High sensitivity-low cost detection of SARS-CoV-2 by two steps end point RT-PCR with agarose gel electrophoresis visualization

More than one year since Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, the gold standard technique for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) detection is still the RT-qPCR. This is a limitation to increase testing capacities, particularly at developing countries, as expensive reagents and equipment are required. We developed a two steps end point RT-PCR reaction with SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (N) gene and Ribonuclease P (RNase P) specific primers where viral amplicons were verified by agarose gel electrophoresis. We carried out a clinical performance and analytical sensitivity evaluation for this two-steps end point RT-PCR method with 242 nasopharyngeal samples using the CDC RT-qPCR protocol as a gold standard technique. With a specificity of 95.8%, a sensitivity of 95.1%, and a limit of detection of 20 viral RNA copies/uL, this two steps end point RT-PCR assay is an affordable and reliable method for SARS-CoV-2 detection. This protocol would allow to extend COVID-19Â diagnosis to basic molecular biology laboratories with a potential positiveÂ impact inÂ surveillance programs at developing countries.
Nature.com

Sarcopenic obesity is associated with telomere shortening: findings from the NHANES 1999"“2002

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Sarcopenic obesity (SO) is characterised by the concurrent presence of sarcopenia and excess adiposity. Telomere shortening has been associated with sarcopenia and obesity alone but the association between SO and telomere length (TL) has not been investigated. This study aimed to investigate SO and TL in an adult population. Data were from 5397 individuals (mean age"‰="‰44.7 years, 51.3% male) enrolled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Body composition (BC) was assessed by Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry. Two models were used to assess SO: a BC model including four phenotypes derived from the combination of high or low adiposity and muscle mass; and, a truncal fat mass to appendicular skeletal mass ratio (TrFM/ASM). TL was assessed using quantitative polymerase chain reaction and expressed as base pairs. The mean TL, relative to the reference DNA, was calculated and expressed as the mean T/S ratio. A General Linear Model was applied to determine associations between TL for SO. In adjusted analysis, only individuals with SO, defined as the presence of high adiposity-low muscle mass (four-phenotype model), had significantly shorter telomeres (p"‰="‰0.05) than the reference group (i.e. low adiposity-high muscle mass), with a mean T/S ratio of 1.02 (95%CI: 0.98"“1.05) compared to 1.05 (95%CI: 1.01"“1.09), respectively. TrFM/ASM was not associated with TL. Preliminary findings suggest that sarcopenia and obesity may act synergistically to shorten telomeres.
optometrytimes.com

Effect of COVID-19 on vision correction habits

In a presentation at the American Academy of Optometry 2021 annual meeting, Erin Rueff, OD, PhD, and Elaine Chen, OD, detailed how habits surrounding spectacle use and contact lens wear changed during the COVID-19 pandemic among faculty, staff and the student population of the Marshall B. Ketchum University. Reviewed by...
Nature.com

Imaging intact human organs with local resolution of cellular structures using hierarchical phase-contrast tomography

Imaging intact human organs from the organ to the cellular scale in three dimensions is a goal of biomedical imaging. To meet this challenge, we developed hierarchical phase-contrast tomography (HiP-CT), an X-ray phase propagation technique using the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF)'s Extremely Brilliant Source (EBS). The spatial coherence of the ESRF-EBS combined with our beamline equipment, sample preparation and scanning developments enabled us to perform non-destructive, three-dimensional (3D) scans with hierarchically increasing resolution at any location in whole human organs. We applied HiP-CT to image five intact human organ types: brain, lung, heart, kidney and spleen. HiP-CT provided a structural overview of each whole organ followed by multiple higher-resolution volumes of interest, capturing organotypic functional units and certain individual specialized cells within intact human organs. We demonstrate the potential applications of HiP-CT through quantification and morphometry of glomeruli in an intact human kidney and identification of regional changes in the tissue architecture in a lung from a deceased donor with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Nature.com

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38"“1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80"“3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
