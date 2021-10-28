CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Which Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Need SGLT2 Inhibitors?

By Mitchel L. Zoler, PhD
Medscape News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgents that form the sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor class – including canagliflozin (Invokana), dapagliflozin (Farxiga), and empagliflozin (Jardiance) – have show remarkably consistent cardiovascular efficacy and safety for treating patients with heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and higher-risk patients with type 2 diabetes. But despite an essential role now...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes and dizziness

People with diabetes may experience dizziness, either as a symptom of the condition or as a result of dehydration or certain medications. A doctor can help determine the cause and how to manage or treat it. Diabetes can cause low or high blood sugar, which can make people feel dizzy...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, According to Experts

At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC4 Columbus

Reversing Type 2 Diabetes is Possible

Over 1 in 10 Americans, 34.5 million of us, suffer from diabetes, according to the CDC. That doesn’t even take into account the over 88 million adults who have pre-diabetes, an astounding 34.5% of the US population. As the $400B/year epidemic rages on, 30 Americans per hour die from diabetes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
editorials24.com

The warning signs of type 2 diabetes in your HANDS

CLOSE to 4.9 million people in the UK are currently living with diabetes – with around 90 per cent of those people suffering with type 2. Many people have the illness without realising it as some of the symptoms don’t usually make you unwell. 1. Experts say you should pay...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Heart Failure#Sglt2 Inhibitor#Canagliflozin#Invokana#Empagliflozin
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healththoroughfare.com

New Pill Promises to Defeat Type 2 Diabetes

What if there’s a pill that can reverse type 2 diabetes, repair the pancreas, and regulate blood sugar? It sounds incredible, indeed, but that’s actually the description of a new pill that promises to defeat diabetes, according to VanguardNGR.com. Furthermore, perhaps the best part is that the pill represents a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Beta cells explained

Beta cells are cells in the pancreas that produce and release insulin in response to blood glucose levels. In people with type 2 diabetes, beta cells have to work harder to produce enough insulin to control high blood sugar levels. This can lead to beta cells being unable to work properly to regulate blood sugar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Knowridge Science Report

This surgery better reduces diabetes

In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found for people with obesity, a procedure rarely performed in the US more effectively eliminates type 2 diabetes than Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. They found that biliopancreatic diversion appears more effective at eliminating diabetes not just because of greater weight...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

One in twenty achieve remission from type 2 diabetes

Around one in twenty people in Scotland diagnosed with type 2 diabetes achieve remission from the disease, according to research publishing November 2nd in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. This suggests people are achieving remission outside of research trials and without bariatric surgery. Recognising individuals in remission, following their progress, and better understanding the factors involved in remission could lead to improved initiatives to help others.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What are some potential warning signs of type 1 diabetes in children?

Type 1 diabetes is a condition where the pancreas cannot produce sufficient insulin to lower blood sugar. It can cause several symptoms in children, such as tiredness, blurred vision, and increased thirst and hunger. Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin medication to reduce the risk of potential complications. Diabetes is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
endocrinologynetwork.com

Continuous Glucose Monitors in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP: We’ve talked about insulin pens, insulin pumps, and a couple of different ways insulin can be delivered. However, continuous glucose monitors [CGMs] have revolutionized the field, and we’ve seen quite a bit of uptake not only from primary care providers but also from patients. I know this is something that comes up a lot in conversations, especially with some of my patients, where they tend to bring in a magazine clipping and say, “Hey, I want to go on this,” or they’ve seen a commercial that says, “I don’t want to check my blood sugars anymore.” Let’s talk about some of these challenges of self-monitoring blood glucose and the stories that you’re hearing from your patients. Also, how do you think the use of CGMs can help our patients with type 1 diabetes? I don’t want to discount the impact of this technology in that cohort, but a lot of it has been available to them early and its slowly making its way to our patients with type 2 diabetes as well. Dr Busch, you’ve seen that progression from when you were doing the urine [tests], but let’s pick up from the self-monitoring to the CGM technology.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Stem Cell Transplant Seen as Major Type 1 Diabetes Advance

A novel investigational allogeneic stem cell-derived treatment resulted in near reversal of type 1 diabetes in a patient who had lived with the condition for about 40 years. The patient was the first in Vertex Pharmaceuticals' phase 1/2 multicenter, single-arm, open-label clinical trial of the insulin-producing islet cell therapy VX-880 for patients with type 1 diabetes who have impaired hypoglycemic awareness and severe hypoglycemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Dr Robert Gabbay on New ADA and EASD Type 1 Diabetes Guidance

Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, the chief science and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association (ADA), discusses the most important takeaways from recent guidance on type 1 diabetes from the ADA and European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). Robert A. Gabbay, MD, PhD, the chief science and...
HEALTH
skepticalraptor.com

COVID-19 linked to type 1 diabetes – another reason for the vaccine

Well, if you need another reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then it should be that the disease itself may increase the risk of type 1 diabetes. Along with many other long-term health issues, some people may develop type 1 diabetes after an acute COVID-19 infection. I want to briefly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

What to Know About Diabetic Coma with Type 1 Diabetes

People living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) often hear the words, “diabetic coma” thrown around a lot. Many think that the risk of falling into a diabetic coma is pretty low, and that it only affects people with wildly “uncontrolled” diabetes. However, people with T1D can fall into a diabetic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

RET Inhibitors Show Promise for Chinese Patients With RET Fusion–Positive NSCLC

Data continue to support the use of RET inhibitors is patients with RET fusion-positive non–small cell lung cancer. RET inhibitors pralsetinib Gavreto) and selpercatinib (Retevmo) have already demonstrated significant efficacy in treating a broad patient population with tumors harboring RET fusions and mutations. Indeed, both RET inhibitors are approved for use in the United States for the treatment of patients with metastatic RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genetic trigger for type-1 diabetes may be in lung

New research suggests lung infections could trigger the onset of type-1 diabetes, the auto-immune condition that leaves a person unable to produce enough insulin to keep their blood sugar in a normal range. Hunting for patterns in vast databases of genomic data, scientists led by Professor Justin O'Sullivan used machine learning to rank genetic mutations associated with type-1 diabetes according to the size of their disease effects acting through different tissues in the body.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intensive lipid-lowering therapy in high-risk diabetic patients

Hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes mellitus (DM) are major risk factors for atherosclerotic diseases, and there are several recommendations for their treatment. Regarding low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, the European Society of Cardiology/European Atherosclerosis Society cholesterol guidelines recommend a target LDL-C level <55"‰mg/dl in patients with very high risk and <70"‰mg/dl in patients with high cardiovascular (CV) risk [1]. Regarding intensive lipid-lowering therapy, Khan et al. performed a meta-analysis of 11 randomized controlled trials (130,070 patients) comparing intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰<"‰70"‰mg/dl) and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy (LDL-C"‰â‰¥"‰70"‰mg/dl) [2]. Compared with the less-intensive lipid-lowering therapy, intensive lipid-lowering therapy was significantly associated with the lower risk of all-cause mortality [risk ratio (RR) 0.94 (95% confidence interval 0.89"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], CV mortality [RR 0.90 (0.81"“1.00), P"‰="‰0.04], myocardial infarction [RR 0.80 (0.72"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], cerebrovascular events [RR 0.81 (0.73"“0.90), P"‰<"‰0.001], and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) [RR 0.89 (0.84"“0.93), P"‰<"‰0.001]. Although concerns exist that extremely low levels of LDL-C can enhance the risk of cancer, DM, and hemorrhagic stroke, there are no significant differences between intensive lipid-lowering and less-intensive lipid-lowering therapies in terms of cancer, DM, or hemorrhagic stroke. The researchers concluded that treatment to achieve LDL-C levels below 70"‰mg/dl using intensive lipid-lowering therapy can safely reduce the risk of mortality and MACEs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy