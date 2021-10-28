Which Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Need SGLT2 Inhibitors?

Dhiren Patel, PharmD, CDE, BC-ADM, BCACP: We’ve talked about insulin pens, insulin pumps, and a couple of different ways insulin can be delivered. However, continuous glucose monitors [CGMs] have revolutionized the field, and we’ve seen quite a bit of uptake not only from primary care providers but also from patients. I know this is something that comes up a lot in conversations, especially with some of my patients, where they tend to bring in a magazine clipping and say, “Hey, I want to go on this,” or they’ve seen a commercial that says, “I don’t want to check my blood sugars anymore.” Let’s talk about some of these challenges of self-monitoring blood glucose and the stories that you’re hearing from your patients. Also, how do you think the use of CGMs can help our patients with type 1 diabetes? I don’t want to discount the impact of this technology in that cohort, but a lot of it has been available to them early and its slowly making its way to our patients with type 2 diabetes as well. Dr Busch, you’ve seen that progression from when you were doing the urine [tests], but let’s pick up from the self-monitoring to the CGM technology.

