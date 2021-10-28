CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food intake reporting bias among adolescents with depression

By Susan C. Campisi
European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. There is a growing body of research supporting adjunctive dietary interventions to improve depressive symptoms. Quantifying the level of dietary intake reporting accuracy is important when assessing dietary intervention efficacy. The current study assesses dietary intake reporting accuracy among children and adolescents clinically...

