Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). However, its effect on the age of disease onset remains unclear. This study examines the relationship between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and age of first symptom onset among recently diagnosed MS patients. Serum 25(OH)D was measured from forty MS patients sampled near disease onset. After correcting seasonal variability, the association between 25(OH)D levels, along with other clinical measures such as IgG index, and age at MS onset was examined using multivariable linear regression. Serum 25(OH)D was not correlated with age at onset (P"‰>"‰0.5). We observed bias among previously reported associations between 25(OH)D and MS disease measures resulting from non-random distribution of sampling by season. After correcting for seasonal 25(OH)D and other clinical measures, only CSF IgG index remained significantly associated with age at disease onset (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 5.35, P"‰="‰0.028). In summary, we observed no association between age at onset and serum 25(OH)D levels but observed a negative correlation with CSF IgG index, although this will require further investigation.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO