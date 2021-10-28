Elite Scores Early Season 6 Renewal: When Will New Episodes Premiere?

We’ve been waiting to see The Blacklist season 9 premiere for a long time — so does this really feel like the start of a new chapter?. For the bulk of the premiere episode, not all that much was said about the larger mythology from the first eight seasons. Reddington was off in hiding, and he didn’t come back until Harold Cooper summoned him. New Special Agent Dembe Zuma was shot in the field on a case, and that was enough to inspire James Spader’s character to start to rejoin the world. Former director Cooper, meanwhile, tried to re-assemble his old team — Aram and Park were pretty eager to get back on board, while Ressler was fine sticking around Detroit. He didn’t want to come back and have anything to do with Reddington … at least at first. Eventually, he did decide to hop aboard the plane.

