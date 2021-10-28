CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elite Scores Early Season 6 Renewal: When Will New Episodes Premiere?

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is doubling down on Elite, which is set to become one of the streamer's longest-running series. On Thursday, the service ordered Elite Season 6, well ahead of the still unscheduled Elite Season 5 premiere. What's more, we're getting three holiday-themed episodes of the Spanish teen drama with new...

