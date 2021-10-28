Petrol heads take note – The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finally here and it packs the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever fitted to a production car

Oh, and it revs to 8,600 rpm. Goodness. Whatever you wanted to see going into the 2023 Corvette Z06 reveal today, you're gonna get it. I'll cut to the chase here: the 5.5-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-plane crank DOHC V8 in this car makes 670 horsepower at 8,400 rpm, 20 more than the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 in the previous Z06. As we reported before, it revs all the way to 8,600 rpm, making 460 pound-feet of torque as it whisks by 6,300 rpm. We'll tell you about this engine in detail, don't worry.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO