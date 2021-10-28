CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Just Listed | Sensational on Singer Island | 4200 N Ocean Drive #1-1003

luxuryrealestate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... Wake up to ocean views from EVERY room of this...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

Debbie Docherty and Amie Peterson Sell Spacious, Oceanfront Sunset Beach Home for $5.7 Million

Working with their sellers over the course of many months to prepare the home for the market, Debbie and Amie coordinated every detail of the sale from print advertising and digital marketing to its optimized presentation and staging. “For this property, we coordinated with a professional stager to showcase the unique features of the home and create an inviting space that would appeal to all potential buyers, while maximizing the incredible location and panoramic views,” explains Amie. “The buyers, their agent Joel, and our sellers were all a delight to work with, and the entire transaction was smooth and seamless.”
REAL ESTATE
Cape Gazette

SOLD: 1/2 Block to the Ocean in Dewey

SOLD This 2 BR 1 BA unit is part of the Rodney Court Condominiums. Being sold furnished. Has open floor plan and a galley kitchen. Walking distance to everything in Dewey and is only 1/2 block to the ocean. Condominiums meticulously maintained with gas BBQ’s, bike racks, clothes lines, two outside showers etc., for all to enjoy. Currently, this unit is rented for July and August. $450,000. For further information, call Crowley listing agent, Sherry Ternahan, at 302-227-6131.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Ruth S. Marvin and Sarah J. Berntson of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sell Luxurious Kauai Estate for $5.802 Million

KILAUEA, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 3250-A Kalihiwai Rd #C by Ruth S. Marvin and Sarah J. Berntson for $5.802 million. The estate is ideally located near several world-famous surf spots, gourmet restaurants and stores, Princeville Golf Courses, and historic Kilauea plantation town. This Asian/Modern custom home built in 2002 is a luxurious three-acre island retreat overlooking Kalihiwai Bay. The home is designed to take advantage of the tropical breezes, tranquil sounds of water, and incorporates an indoor/outdoor living concept in a private and serene setting.
KILAUEA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Drive#Singer Island
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Tudoresque Estate in Hawley

This eclectic modern throwback in a lakeside subdivision is a resort unto itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you haven’t noticed this yet, Poconos houses tend to fall into four broad categories: Rustic Hunting Lodge, Ski Chalet,...
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 880 N. Pollard Street #305

Open: Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31 from 1-3 p.m. We recreated the intro to the 1996 movie Scream with a real estate spin for this listing, check it out!. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is home to 945 square feet of open living with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living space. The kitchen has Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances, granite counters, a laundry closet and a breakfast bar that opens to your living/dining space.
REAL ESTATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Restored Federal Townhouse in Society Hill

Everything about this house is totally up to date save for its architecture, which respects and refreshes this house’s 1797 roots. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. There are several ways to preserve and update a historic house. One...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
oucampus.org

3030 N 24th Drive

3 Bed 2 Bath Town Home In Gated Community! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!
PHOENIX, AZ
charlestonmag.com

187 Marsh Island Drive

This custom homesite enjoys a quiet location just beyond the second security gate on Kiawah. Set beneath a peaceful canopy of native hardwoods, this homesite offers an opportunity to build a custom retreat in a well-established neighborhood conveniently located near Kiawah’s world-class amenities, including championship golf, fine dining, and shopping. .25 acres; $295,000.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
Twinfinite

AC Happy Home Paradise: How to Visit Mysterious Islands with Kapp’n

The Animal Crossing New Horizons version 2.0 update is now live, and one of the more interesting new additions is that of the Mysterious Islands; sounds spooky right? Well fortunately if you’re a wuss like me, it’s not all that scary, but it’s still a useful place to visit. In this guide, we’ll go over how to visit the Mysterious Island with Kapp’n in Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise and update 2.0.
VIDEO GAMES
luxuryrealestate.com

Lavish Estate in Prestigious TPC Summerlin Golf Course Community

LAS VEGAS, NV - This sprawling 23,360-square-foot estate overlooking the 4th fairway of Las Vegas' private TPC Golf Course is not your typical luxury home. Originally built in 1998, this exceptional estate features over $3 million in upgrades and high-end finishes, from the playful grotto-style pool and spa setting to the intricate crown molding and rich, detailed woodwork. An ivy-lined entry resembling old-world European courtyards leads to a stunning foyer with its two-storied portico.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

5090 Cabrillo Pt

Discovery Bay Waterfront Home, close to Fast Water, with Private Boat dock to access a thousand miles of Delta Waterways from your own back yard! Huge Side Yard! 2 Master Suites, one up and one downstairs. Spacious corner lot! Updated kitchen with White Cabinets, and granite counters.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Beautiful In Ballenisles!

The private & luxurious BallenIsles Country Club is situated on stunning manicured grounds and contains some of the finest amenities including a 62,000 sq. ft. sports complex and a 90,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with a variety of restaurants. Take a virtual tour of the home and find out more: https://bit.ly/3j4W3ti Contact Penny Schwam-Burke for information! 561.320.2567 Penny@EchoFineProperties.com.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Michael McCumber, P.A. and Timothy P. Savage, P.A. of Gulf Coast International Properties Sell Magnificent Port Royal Estate For $13.2 Million

NAPLES, FL - Gulf Coast International Properties is pleased to announce Michael McCumber, P.A. and Timothy P. Savage, P.A., representing the seller and Michael McCumber, P.A. representing the buyer in the sale of 696 Spyglass Lane in Port Royal, closing at $13,200,000. Considered by many to be the best, protected...
NAPLES, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

240 Wake Forest Road

Rare opportunity! Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath with a family room home located in the highly sought after College Park neighborhood. The main living area is an open concept living/kitchen/dining/family areas, with tons of room suitable for any configuration. The kitchen includes quartz countertops and a 6 month new side by side refrigerator (included.) The dining room and family room both feature double paned sliding glass doors that open to the patio of the private backyard perfect for entertaining. The generously sized bedrooms include plenty of closet space and both bathrooms in the home have been completely remodeled with brand new tile, vanities, toilets and fixtures. The finished two car garage features built in cabinets, overhead storage and a utility sink. The washer & dryer are included. This 1897 square foot home boasts tons of natural light, recessed lighting, scraped ceilings, tall baseboards and laminate flooring throughout. HVAC, AC, Ducts and tankless water heater installed in 2017. Smart home features installed including a RING doorbell, and NEST climate controls/garage door app. Landscaping has been updated with new grass. Centrally located in Costa Mesa with easy access to the 55 freeway. Close to the OC Fair, the beach, schools and OCC. This house is ready to be a home, don’t miss out.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Highest Residential Home Price Ever Paid in Milpitas, CA, at $3.605 Million

MILPITAS, CA - Michael Tessaro, REALTOR®, Intero Real Estate Services DRE# 00868159 is proud to announce a significant home sale for a single-family residential home at $3,605,000 the highest price ever paid in Milpitas, CA, as per the REALTOR® MLS System. This stunning home sits majestically in the gated community of Calera Creek Heights in the east foothills of Milpitas with gorgeous views of the San Francisco Bay Area. The seller of this home was represented by REALTOR®, Michael Tessaro.
MILPITAS, CA
Michael Loren

Where not to eat - Los Angeles' dirtiest restaurants

If you're planning to dine out in Los Angeles during the upcoming holiday season, you might want to take a look at the most recent Los Angeles County Environmental Health Inspection results. While most restaurants in Los Angeles were given a 90 or more on a scale of 0 to 100, a few restaurants in the area were given terrifyingly low scores - for even more terrifying infractions. Here are some of the restaurants in Los Angeles with the lowest scores.
LOS ANGELES, CA
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy