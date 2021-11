It’s easy to fall into the trap of complacency. Nobody necessarily wants to, but we inevitably do — when you’re in the thick of it, whatever “it” is, you don’t have the time or energy to consider if what you’re doing is productive, efficient, and smart. We fall in line and try our best to keep on keeping on. I’ve noticed that my own complacency has led me to neglect my own wellbeing, along with that of the groups I am a part of.

