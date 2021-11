Upon my arrival at Davidson in Fall 2020, the college had restricted CatCard access to college dorms: students’ CatCards could only be used to access the dorms they were currently living in. At the time, this rule seemed fair to me—prior to the release of any type of COVID vaccine, we were tasked with protecting ourselves and others from the virus as we tried to navigate returning to campus in person. However, under our current circumstances, this rule doesn’t seem to make sense anymore.

