North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley today announced Michael Gregg as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Gregg was acting as interim CISO and prior to that was the director of cyber operations for the State of North Dakota. He brings more than two decades of experience in information security and risk management. In addition to performing security management, audits, and assessments, Michael has authored or coauthored more than 25 books, has testified before the U.S. Congress, and has had articles published on various IT websites.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO