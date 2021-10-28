Fantasy football: Separating the tricks from the treats

I was working in the lab, late one night, when my eyes beheld an eerie sight. For my monster from his slab, began to rise, and suddenly, to my surprise ...

You'll catch on in a flash.

Halloween is a few days away, so it's time to separate tricks from treats in fantasy football. Players' performances can rise and fall over a season, so what's real and what’s not?

■ We're all familiar with quarterback Matthew Stafford , the Detroit Lions' first overall pick of the 2009 draft. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason for quarterback Jared Goff, and has done exceptionally well in L.A. The 33-year-old has 19 touchdown passes against four interceptions this season for the 6-1 Rams. Stafford's excellent season will continue. Treat

■ Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have lost two of the past three games, with the former Super Bowl MVP throwing five interceptions in those games. Mahomes and Co. only scored three points in the loss to Tennessee last Sunday, while Mahomes was injured in the fourth quarter and left the game. He passed the concussion protocol and will be back leading the Chiefs to more victories. His recent performances are no cause for concern. Trick

■ Washington running back Antonio Gibson was a hot fantasy commodity entering the year, and is 12th in the NFL with 408 rushing yards. He also has three touchdowns. But the 23-year-old has been dealing with a hairline fracture in his shin and a hairline bone bruise. He also has been losing touches to former Lion J.D. McKissic . Until Gibson is fully healed, stay away. Trick

■ It took some time, but 6-1 Tampa Bay has found the passing/rushing balance in its offense. Enter veteran Leonard Fournette . The fourth overall pick (by Jacksonville) of the 2017 draft has returned to form for the Buccaneers. He hasn't reached the 100-yard mark in a game yet, but he has four rushing touchdowns in the past three games. Tampa Bay will continue this trend. Treat

■ Cincinnati has been one of the surprise teams in the NFL this season, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been a big reason for the success. The fifth overall pick of the 2021 draft has the second-most receiving yards in the league on 35 catches. Four of his six touchdown receptions are for 30-plus yards. He can break the NFL rookie record of receiving yards set by Justin Jefferson last season. He will. Treat

■ Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was taken right after Chase, and has three touchdowns. He has 44 receptions for 384 yards, and his college teammate at Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa , is also the Dolphins signal-caller. But now we're hearing whispers that the Dolphins might trade Tagovailoa, which will hurt Waddle. We'll need to see how this shakes out. But, for now, Waddle is a trick .

■ Zach Ertz is a three-time Pro-Bowl tight end in his eight years with Philadelphia, then was traded to Arizona two weeks ago. It's just what the Cardinals needed. Ertz gives them another offensive weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray and undefeated Arizona. Ertz will get plenty of red-zone targets, and will make the most of them. Treat

■ Denver is on a four-game losing streak, and will have to go back to its running game to right the ship. That means more attention to Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams . That could very well leave tight end Noah Fant out in the cold. He has had games of 10 and 11 targets, but that will wane as the season progresses. Look for another tight end option for your fantasy team. Trick

Start 'em

■ Carson Wentz has thrown two touchdown passes in each of the past four games, and he should get that and more against Tennessee on Sunday. Indianapolis has won three out of four after getting Wentz acclimated to the offense, and the Colts will be in a shootout against the Titans. Start Wentz.

■ If you picked up San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell a few weeks ago, kudos to you. He had 107 rushing yards and a touchdown last week after two straight bad performances. The 49ers should feature their running game against Chicago on Sunday, so expect double digit fantasy numbers for Mitchell.

■ Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith has had only one 100-yard game this year, and he's better than that. He also only has one touchdown catch, which means he's ready to break loose. The Eagles play Detroit on Sunday, so Smith will have a good chance to get another touchdown. Put him in your lineup.