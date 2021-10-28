CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Liquor License Public Hearing for Monday, December 6, 2021

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plp7t_0cfRDEfw00

Notice is hereby given that the Las Cruces City Council will hold a Public Hearing to discuss approval or disapproval of a Transfer of Ownership and Change of Location of Dispenser Liquor License No. 0162 to Bubba’s Holdings, LLC., d/b/a Bubba’s 33, located at 510 S. Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, New Mexico, 88011.

The Public Hearing will be held as part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council on Monday, December 6, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 700 North Main Street, City Hall. If passed, the Director of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the State of New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department may approve the issuance of the license.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Bubba S Holdings#Llc#The City Council Chambers
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

130
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy