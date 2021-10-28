Liquor License Public Hearing for Monday, December 6, 2021

Notice is hereby given that the Las Cruces City Council will hold a Public Hearing to discuss approval or disapproval of a Transfer of Ownership and Change of Location of Dispenser Liquor License No. 0162 to Bubba’s Holdings, LLC., d/b/a Bubba’s 33, located at 510 S. Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, New Mexico, 88011.

The Public Hearing will be held as part of the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council on Monday, December 6, 2021, beginning at 1:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 700 North Main Street, City Hall. If passed, the Director of Alcoholic Beverage Control of the State of New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department may approve the issuance of the license.