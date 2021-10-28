CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

NDP MP Charlie Angus wants more regulation of Facebook

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve seen time and time again (most recently from the just-released Facebook Papers), Mark Zuckerberg and his company are evil. Their algorithms are destroying the natural social order of things, rewarding bad behavior and misinformation. And...

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Angus
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
David Bowie
Person
Alan Cross
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Zuckerberg's Foundation Kills 'Meta' Science Company on Day of Facebook Rebrand

Thursday marked a new chapter in Facebook's ongoing attempt to deal with the fallout from recent revelations about its inadequate content moderation role in sparking a mental health crises, decisions to prioritize engagement over safety, facilitation of genocide, and more: it changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc—”Meta” for short.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndp#Music Business#Canadian
eMarketer

Facebook’s rumored rebrand could help it dodge antitrust regulation

The news: Facebook may be planning to change its brand name to shift focus away from its traditional “blue” app and toward Mark Zuckerberg’s loftier metaverse vision according to a source in The Verge. The rumored name change, which could come as early as next week, would attempt to mirror...
INTERNET
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
indybay.org

Critics Say Facebook Must be Investigated, Audited, Regulated, and Stopped

Photo by Teri Vershel,Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer. Photo of protest in front of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Palo Alto residence on October 17, 2021. While newly revealed Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday morning, longtime critics of the social media behemoth elevated calls for legislative and regulatory action to break up Big Tech, outlaw tech giants' surveillance capitalist business model, and fight for a digital environment that respects rights and benefits democracy.
INTERNET
Reuters

Facebook oversight board may be a model for content regulation, leader says

(Reuters) - As the co-chair of what’s been called Facebook Inc’s “Supreme Court,” Stanford law professor Michael McConnell is uniquely positioned to opine on the thorny intersection of free speech and online content moderation. The former 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge doesn’t pull punches. For Facebook, “one of...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mediapost.com

Facebook Fined By U.K. Competition Regulator Over Giphy Acquisition

Facebook –- which reportedly may soon be renamed -- made news today for another deliberate misstep. This time it is being fined nearly 70 million dollars for knowingly breaching an order set by the U.K. competition regulator. Facebook was caught “consciously refusing to report all the required information” related to antitrust oversight in its acquisition of Giphy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Week

The real threat to Facebook isn't regulation. It's teenagers.

Facebook has had a terrible fall. Documents released to the media by whistleblower Frances Haugen have provided a cornucopia of revelations — that Mark Zuckerberg's company bargained away free speech rights for access to Vietnam, that execs knew its Instagram app harms teen girls, and that its algorithm promoted rage-inducing content to keep users engaged. (No wonder we're so angry all the time.)
INTERNET
Finger Lakes Times

Commentary: The case for regulating Facebook

The congressional testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that it was always unrealistic to expect that the social media behemoth would ever police itself or place progress over profit. Now, following Haugen, Sophie Zhang — a second whistleblower and former Facebook data scientist — has said she’s also willing...
INTERNET
restorationnewsmedia.com

Regulating Facebook won’t serve ‘the public good’

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen, the Washington Post reports, has “repeatedly accused (Facebook CEO Mark) Zuckerberg of choosing growth over the public good.” The Post’s headline puts it a slightly different way: “Growth over safety.”. The meaning of “growth” in this context is pretty obvious: Zuckerberg’s company makes a lot of...
INTERNET
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Facebook is no more. It’s now called Meta

At the Facebook Connect conference today (October 28), evil overlord Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was changing its name to Meta. Why? Because Facebook has plans on monetizing reality with its extension into the metaverse, a world where everything and anything is augmented. I quote: “We are a company...
INTERNET
MSNBC

Facebook under fire as Senate panel meets, calls for regulation grow louder

NBC News' Garrett Haake shares the latest developments from Capitol Hill as a Senate panel holds a hearing about protecting kids online. CNBC's Dominic Chu discusses how markets are reacting to the latest controversies facing Facebook and NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny provides an inside look into what a former company insider's leaked documents reveal.Oct. 26, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy