Detroit Pistons at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 6 days ago
The winless Detroit Pistons (0-3) travel east to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pistons vs. 76ers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pistons are the lone NBA team without a win after the predicted Oklahoma City Thunder victory Wednesday night.

Detroit is led by the talented SG Saddiq Bey and SF Jerami Grant. Grant missed the Pistons’ last game as a game-time decision and seems likely to play against Philly. Detroit hasn’t had an easy schedule so far, with games against the Chicago Bulls twice and the Atlanta Hawks, and the Sixers won’t help much there.

Philadelphia is coming off a 13-point loss to the New York Knicks. The 76ers have only dropped games to New York and the Brooklyn Nets, two respectable losses. They’re clearly hurting without the talent of three-time All-Star G Ben Simmons who remains on the sidelines.

Pistons at 76ers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:05 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pistons +440 (bet $100 to win $440) | 76ers -650 (bet $650 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pistons +10.5 (-115) | 76ers -10.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 214.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Pistons at 76ers key injuries

Pistons

  • SF Jerami Grant (left elbow) questionable
  • SG Cade Cunningham (G-League assignment) out

76ers

  • C Joel Embiid (right knee) questionable
  • PG Shake Milton (right ankle) questionable
  • PG Ben Simmons (personal) out

Pistons at 76ers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pistons 103, 76ers 101

PASS on the money line, although I like the Pistons. It’s less about calling the upset and more about finding value when the matchups present themselves. The Pistons didn’t have Grant, their best player, against the Hawks.

Grant should be back, and I’d also think Embiid’s questionable tag is more likely to be doubtful. Pistons C Isaiah Stewart should be able to impact his efficiency even if he’s in.

Nonetheless, I’m still passing as getting points is the way to go here.

BET on the PISTONS +10.5 (-115) as the best value.

While Detroit hasn’t shown much, the market seems to be overkilling a Sixers team that heavily relies on the three. Philadelphia is the fourth-most efficient team from deep.

Along those lines, the Sixers are dead last in PACE, showing how slow they play and how dependent they are in the half-court setting. They may struggle to find an identity without their two main stars if Embiid misses this one.

I also favor the Pistons for how Grant, PF Kelly Olynyk or Stewart match up with the likes of PF Tobias Harris. Oddly enough, the Pistons rank in the top ten in defensive rating.

They should be able to hold the Sixers down with their length, especially if Grant is able to play.

BET on the UNDER 214.5 (-112) as great value.

While it’s on the lower side, the Pistons rank dead last in offensive rating at 91. The second-worst team is over 100. Detroit has struggled to score.

The Sixers rank in the top five of offensive rating but have the slowest moving offense in the NBA, preferring the half court setting than transition, especially without Simmons.

If one of Embiid or Grant decides to rest, which does feel likely, the amount of playmaking would take a drastic hit and the Under should hit. That feels like the more possible side.

USA Today

Bulls vs. Pistons: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and if you're looking to do some last-minute betting research, you're in luck! We'll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you'll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
