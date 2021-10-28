CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic pay tribute to late Charlotte Observer sports reporter Rick Bonnell

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Orlando Magic honored former Charlotte Observer sports reporter Rick Bonnell before Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bonnell, who covered the NBA...

www.wbtv.com

Awful Announcing

Charlotte Hornets honored late beat writer Rick Bonnell with video tribute prior to home opener

The Charlotte Hornets honored Rick Bonnell last night ahead of their home opener against the Indiana Pacers. Bonnell, who passed away in June at the age of 63, had covered the team since its inception for the Charlotte Observer. As the video tribute notes, last night was the first Hornets game to ever be played without Bonnell on the Observer masthead.
