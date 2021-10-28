CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Meet 15 First Responders Who Are Heroes to Their Families and Community

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

All across the country, police, firefighters...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

pahomepage.com

Hometown Hero: Lower Paxton Township Shop with First Responders

You can be a hometown hero by making Christmas wishes come true. Lower Paxton Township is holding its Shop with First Responders event with students in the school district. Principals select the children who will participate. Police, Fire, and EMS shop with the kids.
brownwoodtx.com

Dubon Family Foundation pays it forward with donation to first responders

For Porfirio and Jennifer Dubon, a $10,000 donation on behalf of the Dubon Family Foundation to Brown County first responders is a way of "paying forward." The husband-and-wife duo, who both retired after 20-year Air Force careers, made the donation Monday in the Brown County Commissioners Court meeting. The Dubons are owners of the Stagecoache Music Event Center in Early.
Record-Journal

Donations To First Responders

Walmart has continued to support our first responders through the pandemic. Most recently Walmart donated two pallets of water, one to Fire and one to the Police. With local school, politics and coronavirus news being more important now than ever, please help our newsroom deliver the coverage you deserve. Please support Local news.
WMDT.com

‘Heroes Haven’ annual hunt experience returns, tackling rate of suicide for veterans/first responders

SHARPTOWN, Md. – One local organization is aiming to change the lives of wounded veterans and local first responders, hoping to lower the rate of suicide. Wednesday night, Heroes Haven welcomed its newest cohort with a ride-out, sparking the beginning of its annual hunting experience. The program gives veterans and first responders from across the U.S. a taste of the Eastern Shore. The heroes are placed in local homes for a family experience, creating a bond and strengthening their network of support.
Billings Gazette

First Responders: Dustin Stroble

Police work wasn’t Dustin Stroble’s first thought when he was considering careers. He enlisted in the Marines as soon as he could, right out of high school. He ended up in a war zone in Afghanistan until a serious injury during combat ended his military career. That’s when he started...
WJLA

Patriot High School hosts breakfast to honor local heroes on National First Responders Day

NOKESVILLE, Va. — The Patriot High School first responders breakfast is taking place Thursday morning to celebrate National First Responders Day. The Patriot Culinary Program will be hosting the event for local first responders who have been on the front lines and challenged like never before over the past 19 months. The high school students prepare the food and will have special performances.
thetahoeweekly.com

Sculpture honors first responders

The new sculpture “Heroes” by artist Malcolm Tibbetts was installed in front of Cowork Tahoe “in tribute to all the agencies that protected our community during the #CaldorFire,” according to a Facebook post from the coworking space in South Lake Tahoe. The sculpture, featuring plaques with the name of agencies...
waupacanow.com

Lorge named Community Hero

Former Clintonville Police Chief Terry Lorge may have retired but he remains tireless in his service to the citizens of the Clintonville area. Last year, he was selected as the 2020 Community Hero but the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Clintonville Area Foundation’s annual fundraising event so the formal presentation had to wait.
wpde.com

The ReFresh our Heroes trailer is ready to help first responders

WPDE — The organization declared it operational Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The trailer will be used to assist first responders during natural disasters, and as a Mobile Community Service to deliver groceries to Horry County families in need. "It brings out of you a feeling of, 'I have done...
forthoodsentinel.com

City of Killeen recognizes community heroes

KILLEEN — The Killeen Chamber of Commerce recognized its community heroes at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center here Tuesday, including Fort Hood Soldiers, retirees, veterans and families. “Here we are at the inaugural Heroes Luncheon,” Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, said during the...
WRAL

Family, first responders hold memorial service for Officer Hayworth

Knightdale, N.C. — Family and friends, as well as fellow first responders, gathered to honor and remember fallen Knightdale police Officer Ryan Hayworth in a private ceremony Friday. Hayworth, 23, was killed on Interstate 540 early Sunday while responding to a crash. Retired Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth, Ryan's father,...
Billings Gazette

First Responders: Cameron Abell

If your house is on fire, and you’re stuck inside, the first person you want to see is an able firefighter. That’s also true if you’re a baby duck stuck in a storm drain. That really happened last year. Billings firefighters rescued four ducklings trapped in a drain. “We don’t...
