Meet 15 First Responders Who Are Heroes to Their Families and Community

SHARPTOWN, Md. – One local organization is aiming to change the lives of wounded veterans and local first responders, hoping to lower the rate of suicide. Wednesday night, Heroes Haven welcomed its newest cohort with a ride-out, sparking the beginning of its annual hunting experience. The program gives veterans and first responders from across the U.S. a taste of the Eastern Shore. The heroes are placed in local homes for a family experience, creating a bond and strengthening their network of support.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO