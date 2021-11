A group of 14 students signed off on an email sent to Vice President of Student Affairs Lisa Landreman, Willamette University President Stephen Thorsett and Dean of Students for Community Care and Inclusion Abbas Hill with concerns and calls for action regarding the events of the College Republicans Oct. 19 meeting. The College Republicans hosting of a guest speaker who is part of an organization declared by the [Southern Poverty Law Center] as a hate group led to their disaffiliation at the [Oct. 21] Associated Students of Willamette University (ASWU) meeting. Willamette University later announced an [investigation].The students’ email, sent Friday, Oct. 29, was responded to by Landreman the night of Monday, Nov. 1.

