Apple TV+ goes behind the scenes of the bilingual comedy series “Acapulco”

In his first regular TV role in seven years, Lawrence will star in in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series Nehama from Topic Studios. Tropic "tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy," per Variety. "When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as 'hilarious, intelligent, and raw,' the series examines what it means 'to seek pleasure and find comfort in the face of tragedy and tackles the timeless challenge of "wanting to have it all" from a uniquely male perspective, with some twists along the way.'" Aside from his legendary 1990s sitcom Martin, Lawrence's only other TV series regular role was with Kelsey Grammer on FX's Partners, a comedy about two Chicago lawyers from vastly different backgrounds that lasted one season in summer 2014. Nehama was created by Reshef Levi and Tomer Shani. "Nehama has heart and real-life complications that drew me to the project,” Lawrence said, announcing the new project and its focus on a contemporary African American family. “I am looking forward to getting back to TV, and this is a perfect fit.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO