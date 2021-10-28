Breakfast, Brunch Chain Planning Columbus Location

The Biden administration will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or require weekly testing by January 4. Carter Evans has more details.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men are to stand trial Friday for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whose death was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage over the shooting and deepened the national outcry over racial injustice. Greg McMichael and his adult...
A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday to two months behind bars.
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
Loved ones of a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman have been left emotionally paralyzed since she was killed, allegedly by a drunken pro football player who slammed into the back of her car. Tina Tintor, who died early Tuesday in a fiery wreck involving now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday...
