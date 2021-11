CAIRO — The United States says the leaders of the military coup underway in Sudan are undermining the country's transition to democracy and should “stand down.”. The U.S. Embassy in Sudan said on Twitter Monday it was “gravely concerned” after Sudan's leading general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the ruling body that had been jointly overseen by military and civilian leaders. In the statement the embassy calls on "all actors who are disrupting Sudan’s transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution.”

