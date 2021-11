New listings, while down 4.6% from the week before, were still strong; we saw just over 300 new listings last week. Definitely more than we should be seeing this time of year, but the buyers are still out there; one of the homes our clients offered on last week had 9 offers. However, interest rates are on the rise and are now at their highest level in a year. While still historically low, at some point higher rates will put a damper on buyer demand.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO