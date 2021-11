Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Washington on Thursday to demand an end to what they called a "genocide" in Ethiopia's Tigray region, a year after the country's government launched an offensive there that sparked a devastating conflict. The protesters, drawn from the Ethiopian diaspora in the United States -- many with family members in Tigray -- marched behind a banner denouncing "365 days of genocide in Tigray." Placards carried by protesters were emblazoned with messages including, "Stop bombing Tigray," "Allow access to Tigray," "Using starvation as a weapon of war is a violation of international law" and "Our ethnicity is not a crime." "We're here from all over North America," said Zuher Ibrahim, who lives in New York and was part of the march organizing committee.

