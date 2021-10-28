CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

How to Get That Pill Down

By Dr. Ernie Ward
dogster.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Told you she wouldn’t take it!” There I was, sprawled on my exam room floor, desperately trying to coax a capsule into the maw of a beast known to many as Sugar Bottoms. I was losing this clash between canine and human that threatened to dethrone me as the Tamer of...

www.dogster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
LIFESTYLE
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chicago Parents

How to Stay Calm When Kids Are Melting Down

I recently met the calmest man in the world: stress expert Ashish Pandya, dad of two toddlers. I wondered, how in the world was he so calm while I was a hot mess who needed to be whispered to while drinking vodka with a side of kale? Here are his (and a few others’) secrets:
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Don’t Throw That Pumpkin Out. Turn It Into A Treat For Your Pup

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re unsure what to do with your leftover pumpkins from Halloween, we’ve got a solution. Pumpkins can be used for making safe and healthy dog treats. As self-described dog chef Kevyn Matthews says, “Stop throwing the guts away.” Matthews is a Baltimore-based chef and author of “Becoming A Dog Chef,” a book in which he shares several recipes that are delicious and safe for our furry friends to enjoy. “Pumpkin is one of my favorite mediums to work with,” Matthews told WJZ. As part of this story, multiple members of the WJZ team shared pictures of their dogs...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#The Pill#Your Dog
dogster.com

Aid for Acute Pancreatitis

The holidays are a wonderful time to spend with our furry friends. It can be tempting to not only share the love but to share the wonderful holiday food, too. But be warned! Veterinarians know this time of a year as a bad one for pancreatitis. Acute pancreatitis is a...
PETS
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking Painkillers Every Day Does to Your Body

It's well-known that prescription painkillers like opioids can lead to addiction and devastating health consequences. But it might be easy to overlook that over-the-counter painkillers aren't meant to be taken every day for longer than a few weeks, unless directed by your doctor. That's because medications like aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen—as familiar as they are from TV commercials and mom's medicine cabinet—are still strong medicines that can affect the body in unintended ways beyond relieving pain or inflammation. Here's what taking common painkillers every day can do to your body. If you have questions or concerns, call your doctor. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
clevelandclinic.org

Urine Smell: What Does It Mean?

Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Sipping This Tasty Fruit Juice Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Snacking on a handful of raspberries or sprinkling them over some yogurt is a sweet yet slightly tart snack that never gets old. However, if you’re looking to enjoy the delicious flavor of raspberries when they’re not in-season (how are they so expensive?), raspberry juice is a must. Not only is it delicious, new research highlights that it can also help maintain healthy blood sugar levels!
HEALTH
EatThis

If You Bought These Popular Snacks, Don't Eat Them, USDA Warns

Your choice of snack foods likely comes down to a few determining factors: What you're hungry for, how much you want to spend, and your specific nutritional or dietary needs and preferences. However, if you regularly eat pork rinds, it might be a good idea to question whether or not your snack of choice is safe to eat, too.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Mashed

The Only Foods Anthony Bourdain Refused To Eat

The unofficial theme of Anthony Bourdain's food television shows was rooted in the virtues of being a gracious and accommodating visitor. He said as much in a 2011 interview with the Harvard Business Review: "I put a real premium on being a good guest, meaning you accept what is offered in good faith and a smile, and do your best to just be grateful and a good guest and respect your host and their traditions, and try to play along, even if it's uncomfortable."
CELEBRITIES
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy