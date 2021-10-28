CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen nature reclaims your office space.* — (K. Bindley/WSJ) Brookfield Properties is pitching Navy Yard development for a tech campus. —...

dc.urbanturf.com

Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
urbanturf.com

$48 Million: A Portion of Mt. Vernon Sells, Becomes Priciest Home to Sell in DC Area

A portion of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate has sold, UrbanTurf has learned, becoming the priciest residential sale on record in the DC region. The 16.5-acre property along the banks of the Potomac known as River View was listed last year with Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby's International Realty for $60 million. The home sold for $48 million on Friday.
Documented

De Blasio Launches Fall Citizenship Drive

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Fall Citizenship Drive, which will provide naturalization eligibility screenings and free citizenship application assistance to immigrant New Yorkers. The drive hopes to reach lawful […] The post De Blasio Launches Fall Citizenship Drive appeared first on Documented.
Yakima Herald Republic

Author of 'The Rose Code,' the 2021 Yakima Valley Reads selection, speaking Thursday

The virtual keynote event of the 2021 Yakima Valley Reads program, which will feature the bestselling author of “The Rose Code,” is set for Thursday on Zoom. Author Kate Quinn will talk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. “Yakima Valley Reads: An Evening with Kate Quinn” is free, but preregistration is required at https://tinyurl.com/2021yakimareads. Quinn also wrote “The Alice Network” and the “Empress of Rome” series.
urbanturf.com

Why the Woonerf? Demystifying the Popularity of the Curbless Street Amenity

For the past few years, it seems like there's constantly a development or three in the DC-area pipeline that includes a "woonerf", or a curbless, multi-modal street meant to encourage pedestrian activity. Woonerf is a Dutch term that translates to "living street", and the concept was so-named in the early...
progressivegrocer.com

Inserra Supermarkets Opens Its Largest Store in New Jersey

Inserra Supermakets Inc. has debuted its largest supermarket under the ShopRite banner in New Jersey. The nearly 80,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 30 Wayne Hills Mall, officially opened to the public on Oct. 31 as a replacement for the ShopRite of Wayne at 625 Hamburg Turnpike. Established in 1954 by Patsy...
urbanturf.com

Navy Yard to Ward 8? Three Potential Maps of New DC Ward Boundaries Released

As the DC Council Sub-Committee on Redistricting continues the city's redistricting process aimed at creating more population balance between DC's wards, three possible redistricting maps have been released for the public to consider. Below, UrbanTurf takes a look at what solutions the draft maps suggest. One of the impetuses behind...
Secret NYC

This Map Shows Every Open Bathroom In New York City

Stuck in foot traffic on the streets of NYC and need the bathroom? Stuck in the Times Square madness and need the WC? Here’s EVERY open bathroom in the city on one map. The city bursts at the seams with tourists during the holidays and long weekends, but your bladder doesn’t care where you are. When you have to go, you have to go…and finding a public bathroom in the city is nearly impossible.
urbanturf.com

DC Picks Teams To Redevelop Big Swath of Reservation 13

On Tuesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city had selected two teams to redevelop the remainder of the District-owned site known as Reservation 13. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) released a request for proposals (RFP) last fall for eight parcels at the former DC General Hospital/homeless shelter, divided across two bundles southeast of 19th Street and Massachusetts Avenue SE (map).
urbanturf.com

A Look at the 14th Street Beer Garden With a Filling Station Theme

Another 14th Street auto repair shop is destined for a new life. Aslin Beer has submitted a historic preservation concept review application to build out a beer garden on the site of a surface parking lot and auto repair shop at 1740 14th Street NW (map). Washingtonian first reported on the beer garden coming to 14th Street earlier this year.
urbanturf.com

What Between $575,000-$600,000 Buys in the DC Area

The latest edition of What X Buys rounds up three options in the DC area for prospective homebuyers with a budget of $575,000-600,000. A stairway with a glass partition leads up to this one-bedroom unit on the top floor of a Bloomingdale rowhouse. The living room has a bay window beneath a cupola and an adjacent sitting nook with a deep skylight, and the kitchen has a marble-topped breakfast bar island, lacquered blue-green cabinets and dark wood cabinets, and a feather-like chevron marble tile backsplash. The bedroom has a custom patterned accent wall, a walk-in closet with built-in storage, and direct access to the private roof deck with views of the Washington Monument.
