Thursday’s Must Reads

Stuck in foot traffic on the streets of NYC and need the bathroom? Stuck in the Times Square madness and need the WC? Here’s EVERY open bathroom in the city on one map. The city bursts at the seams with tourists during the holidays and long weekends, but your bladder doesn’t care where you are. When you have to go, you have to go…and finding a public bathroom in the city is nearly impossible.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO