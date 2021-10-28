Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

With a buffalo plaid design and a nod to sustainability, Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up...
Ralph Lauren has unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms it has designed for Team USA to wear at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite calls for the designer to be replaced as the official outfitter.On Thursday, the fashion brand, which has been creating outfits for Team USA Olympians and Paralympians since 2008, unveiled the closing ceremony uniforms the country’s best athletes will be wearing on social media.“In anticipation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022, Polo Ralph Lauren proudly unveils the official @TeamUSA Closing Ceremony uniforms,” the brand tweeted alongside a photo of Olympians including snowboarder Jamie Anderson, figure skater Jason Brown,...
Click here to read the full article. The pony is on the move.
Ralph Lauren Corp. charged back from last year’s lockdowns in the fiscal second quarter — and now Patrice Louvet is looking to maintain that momentum in the face of inflationary pressure and supply chain turmoil.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris
“All in all, our game plan is just to run the play using the plan we have while mitigating the headwinds,” Louvet, president and chief executive officer, told WWD.
Ralph Lauren — like...
Ralph Lauren said on Tuesday it expects to face higher shipping and commodity costs in the next few months as the high-end apparel maker is spending heavily to ensure stores are stocked with its Polo shirts and sports jackets during the holiday season. The New York-based company’s shares fell 4...
Ralph Lauren Corp. swung to a profit in its second quarter as it continued its drive to increase its prices. Maintaining its first-quarter momentum, the luxury apparel retailer reported net income of $193.3 million, or $2.57 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 25, after a loss of $39.1 million, or $0.53 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $2.62 per share, easily topping analysts’ estimates of $2.00.
Mugler debuted its fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection in a fashion film featuring Bella Hadid, Amber Valletta, Lourdes Leon and more. See all the looks from creative director Casey Cadwallader’s latest collection, which includes a preview of the brand’s upcoming collaboration with Jimmy Choo for early spring ’22.
Quest for Gold is back! And we’re skating, skiing and sweeping our way to the Opening Ceremony in Beijing this February. In this week’s episode, we hear from Olympic veterans like Patrick Kane, Lolo Jones, Matt Hamilton, and Nathan Chen. And we hear about safety protocols being put into place by Team USA and the […]
In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad.
The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beyoncé...
Emily Ratajkowski brought a punch to her sleek red carpet style at the WSJ Innovator Awards in New York City on Monday.
While posing outside the Awards, the model wore a white Khaite midi dress. The number featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, as well as a twisted bodice and allover ruching. Ratajkowski kept her accessories minimal to make her look the focal point, only accessorizing with her wedding ring and a slouchy brown leather clutch — also by Khaite.
For footwear, Ratajkowski gave her look a bold pop of color with deep red leather open-toed mules. The pair featured leather uppers, as well as...
Kate Middleton stepped out on for a reception in royal blue style during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a reception, hosted by the Royal Family, in a sharp blue midi dress. The bold piece featured pointed shoulders, long sleeves and a cinched waist with two black buttons. Middleton kept her accessories simple, opting for diamond drop earrings, a navy suede clutch and red flower brooch. This marked her second appearance of the day, after speaking with youths about climate change during the conference at the Alexandra Park Sports Hub.
For footwear, Middleton continued her blue...
Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray.
Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses.
The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress.
When it comes...
Lizzo brought a new-age touch to classic Hollywood glamour at last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles.
The “Truth Hurts” musician arrived at the celebrity-filled event in bold fashion, opting for logo-coated outerwear from the Italian luxury house. The black and white coat came accented with a glittering scarf and coordinating hair clips as Lizzo held tight to her Gucci purse.
On her feet, the musician completed her look with pointed-toe slingback pumps set atop a mini heel with an embossed logo finish.
Kitten heels, usually measuring from 1 inch to just under 3 inches in height, are about to be everywhere...
If the four years between Olympic Winter Games is a marathon, then the final 100 days represent the final couple miles with the finish line nearly in sight but plenty of work still to do. But as three-time Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White said at the Team USA Media...
Heidi Klum found the perfect glam edge for Tracey Cunningham’s “True Color” book launch party last night in Los Angeles.
Supporting the haircare artist, Klum arrived on the yellow carpet in all-black attire. The model opted for a mini, lace-paneled romper to start the look off, layering it under a coordinating blazer with similar sheer fabric across the sleeves. To elevate the look further, Klum slipped on a pair of patent leather booties set atop a towering heel and lifted platform base.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)
Earlier this week, the supermodel channeled “Cats” for...
Comments / 0