Obituaries

David Carr

By Jackman Hensley Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 8 days ago

David Evan Carr, age 73 of Logan, Indiana passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Logan, Indiana. Born September 8, 1948 in Bright the son of George and Wilda (Sheets) Carr. David a graduate of North Dearborn High School worked for F&M MAFCO and Sperry...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Mark J. Stein

Mark Joseph Stein, 63 of Carmel, Indiana, passed away September 25th, 2021. He was born January 22, 1958, in Batesville to Elizabeth and William Stein Sr. He was a 1976 Graduate of Batesville High School where he wrestled and was voted Mr. BHS. Mark was a born fighter and against...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Kendra Dawn Honeycutt Welch

Kendra Dawn Honeycutt Welch, 35, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born February 19, 1986, in Honolulu, HI, daughter of Kennie Lee Honeycutt and Joy (Schmidt) Honeycutt. Kendra was a hair stylist for Great Clips. She loved to be on facebook. She was an animal...
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

LaVerne Day, 87, Versailles

LaVerne Ruth Day, 87, of Versailles, went to be with her Lord and her husband, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:04 p.m. in her home surrounded by her precious family. She was born in Jefferson County of March 17, 1934, the daughter of Cecil and Mildred (Starke) Andress. She was married to her high school sweetheart, on May 23rd, 1954, spending 64 wonderful years together before he passed away on August 19, 2018. LaVerne is survived by their four loving daughters, Debra (J.R.) Stephen, Dawna (Keith) Mathews, Dana (Jamie) Vest, and Danita (Bryant) Rogers, all of the Versailles and Cross Plains area, a brother, Larry Andress and his wife, Rita, a brother-in-law, Tom Day and his wife, Lorine, and two sisters-in-law, Pruda Setser and Pauline Hart. They were blessed with 12 grandchildren—Curtis (Cindy) Stephen, Larissa (James) Buhler, Micah (Crystal) Stephen, Dustin (Karla) Mathews, Rodney (Courtney) Mathews, Abigail (Michael) Bradley, Taryn (Brendan) Stevens, Collin (Tori) Vest, Gideon Vest, Brandon (Miana) McKinley, Brytton (Maggie) Rogers, and Garrett Rogers. They were also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way, and 1 great, great grandson. She has many nieces and nephews and a church family that she loved dearly. LaVerne was a 1952 graduate of New Marion High School. After graduation, Dale was called to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, then sent to Germany during the Korean War, while they were engaged. When he returned, they were married, living in Cincinnati, OH where Dale entered the Cincinnati Bible Seminary for 4 years to go into the ministry. LaVerne worked for the Federal Housing Administration and also took classes at Cincinnati Bible Seminary. During this time, he took the position as minister of Holton Christian Church from 1955-1958. After graduating from Bible College, they returned to this area and were called to begin a new ministry and plant a church in Versailles, and so the Versailles Church of Christ was born, starting in March of 1958 and there LaVerne ministered by his side for over 60 years. LaVerne also worked and later retired from the Jefferson Proving Ground where she worked as a secretary, which was a job she dearly loved. She worked as a secretary for Versailles Church of Christ, where she and Dale served as a team to accomplish many things for the Lord, in the church and in the community, for which they gave God the glory. She helped him write articles for the local newspaper and put together a church caller which was mailed all over the United States as well as the church bulletin each week, in which they were able to share the Gospel with many people. She was also the secretary for Little Blessings Christian Preschool. LaVerne loved music and playing the piano and organ. She sang in 4 different trios and was director of a Ladies Choir called the “Reflections.” She loved to plan and organize programs for VBS and Christmas and write skits and plays for Harvest Parties at the church. She was very talented at writing poetry and a few years ago, her grandchildren had a book published of her writings called, “Drinking From My Saucer.” She loved the study of God’s Word and led a Prayer and Share ladies Bible Study group every Tuesday morning, which is still being taught today. She and Dale loved to travel the US, visit historical sights, and see the beauty of God’s creation. She loved animals, both real and stuffed, growing flowers, decorating her house, feeding and watching birds, going out to eat with Dale, and spending time shopping for antiques and in places like Trader Bakers with her daughters. She adored all her grandchildren and loved having them visit. She was a giving and forgiving lady and she and Dale shared a love for people that isn’t always found today.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Brennan Konzelman

Brennan Patrick Konzelman, 23, of Greensburg, Indiana, passed away on October 27, 2021 at UC Health. He was born to Kimberly (Maness) Hoover and Darren Konzelman in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 20, 1998. Brennan was currently employed at Honda (MPW) in Greensburg. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed playing...
GREENSBURG, IN
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
bctribune.com

DAVID MASSEY

DAVID MASSEY and his wife Annie donated his father Marvin Massey’s 1939 Caldwell Hornet letterman sweater to the Burleson County Historical Museum earlier this month. Marvin was part of the Regional Championship football team as a linebacker and manager. There was no state level competition then, so regional was as high as a team could advance. DAVID MASSEY and his wife Annie donated his father…
ADVOCACY
Fort Bend Herald

David Rose

Question: What do Nolan Ryan, Greg Maddux, Ernie Banks and Rogers Hornsby have in common? Answer: Each one is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, and they were all born in Texas. In fact, 16 of the 263 players in the Hall of Fame are native Texans. It...
MLB

