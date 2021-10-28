David Carr

LaVerne Ruth Day, 87, of Versailles, went to be with her Lord and her husband, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:04 p.m. in her home surrounded by her precious family. She was born in Jefferson County of March 17, 1934, the daughter of Cecil and Mildred (Starke) Andress. She was married to her high school sweetheart, on May 23rd, 1954, spending 64 wonderful years together before he passed away on August 19, 2018. LaVerne is survived by their four loving daughters, Debra (J.R.) Stephen, Dawna (Keith) Mathews, Dana (Jamie) Vest, and Danita (Bryant) Rogers, all of the Versailles and Cross Plains area, a brother, Larry Andress and his wife, Rita, a brother-in-law, Tom Day and his wife, Lorine, and two sisters-in-law, Pruda Setser and Pauline Hart. They were blessed with 12 grandchildren—Curtis (Cindy) Stephen, Larissa (James) Buhler, Micah (Crystal) Stephen, Dustin (Karla) Mathews, Rodney (Courtney) Mathews, Abigail (Michael) Bradley, Taryn (Brendan) Stevens, Collin (Tori) Vest, Gideon Vest, Brandon (Miana) McKinley, Brytton (Maggie) Rogers, and Garrett Rogers. They were also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way, and 1 great, great grandson. She has many nieces and nephews and a church family that she loved dearly. LaVerne was a 1952 graduate of New Marion High School. After graduation, Dale was called to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas, then sent to Germany during the Korean War, while they were engaged. When he returned, they were married, living in Cincinnati, OH where Dale entered the Cincinnati Bible Seminary for 4 years to go into the ministry. LaVerne worked for the Federal Housing Administration and also took classes at Cincinnati Bible Seminary. During this time, he took the position as minister of Holton Christian Church from 1955-1958. After graduating from Bible College, they returned to this area and were called to begin a new ministry and plant a church in Versailles, and so the Versailles Church of Christ was born, starting in March of 1958 and there LaVerne ministered by his side for over 60 years. LaVerne also worked and later retired from the Jefferson Proving Ground where she worked as a secretary, which was a job she dearly loved. She worked as a secretary for Versailles Church of Christ, where she and Dale served as a team to accomplish many things for the Lord, in the church and in the community, for which they gave God the glory. She helped him write articles for the local newspaper and put together a church caller which was mailed all over the United States as well as the church bulletin each week, in which they were able to share the Gospel with many people. She was also the secretary for Little Blessings Christian Preschool. LaVerne loved music and playing the piano and organ. She sang in 4 different trios and was director of a Ladies Choir called the “Reflections.” She loved to plan and organize programs for VBS and Christmas and write skits and plays for Harvest Parties at the church. She was very talented at writing poetry and a few years ago, her grandchildren had a book published of her writings called, “Drinking From My Saucer.” She loved the study of God’s Word and led a Prayer and Share ladies Bible Study group every Tuesday morning, which is still being taught today. She and Dale loved to travel the US, visit historical sights, and see the beauty of God’s creation. She loved animals, both real and stuffed, growing flowers, decorating her house, feeding and watching birds, going out to eat with Dale, and spending time shopping for antiques and in places like Trader Bakers with her daughters. She adored all her grandchildren and loved having them visit. She was a giving and forgiving lady and she and Dale shared a love for people that isn’t always found today.

VERSAILLES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO