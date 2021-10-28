CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gordon Ramsay says he's proud of his daughter Tilly for calling out a radio host who said she was a 'chubby little thing'

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HYAi_0cfR0bLl00
Gordon broke his silence on Wednesday.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

  • Gordon Ramsay said he's proud of his daughter for standing up to a radio host who body-shamed her.
  • Steve Allen, an LBC host, called 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay a "chubby little thing" on air last week.
  • Gordon said the situation has been "tough," and called Tilly's response a "breath of fresh air."

Gordon Ramsay said he was "proud" his daughter Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay called out a British radio host who body-shamed her during an Instagram Live on Wednesday.

Steve Allen, 67, the host of the early show on the talk-radio station, Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC), called Gordon's daughter Tilly, 19, a "chubby little thing" on October 20. "Probably her dad's cooking, I should imagine," Allen added, referencing the celebrity chef.

Tilly, a popular TikTok star with over 9.6 million followers at the time of writing, is currently starring in the newest season of the British dance competition series "Strictly Come Dancing." She addressed his comments the same day on Instagram - where she has over 1.1 million followers - saying she wouldn't "tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinize anyone's weight and appearance."

Her Instagram post amassed over 503,000 likes and 24,000 comments as of Thursday. Several celebrities, including "Strictly" cast member Dianne Buswell and TV presenter Roman Kemp, commented on the post to show their support. Others like "Love Island's" Dr. Alex George posted an Instagram statement on the damaging effects comments about weight can have on mental health.

UK media watchdog Ofcom received 840 complaints following Allen's comments, the Daily Mail reports. And according to The Independent, the PA news agency reported that he issued a private apology to Tilly over an Instagram message this week. Representatives for Allen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Discussing his new cookbook with writer and restaurateur Thomasina Miers via his own Instagram account in a live video, Gordon gave his take on what he called a "tough situation."

"She's 19 years of age for goodness sake, busting her ass off and attending university by Zoom," he said of his daughter, before calling her decision to stand up for herself a "breath of fresh air."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28i2ZG_0cfR0bLl00
Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly appearing together on MasterChef.

FOX Image Collection/Getty Images

Gordon, who Tilly often pokes fun at in her TikToks , went on to say in the video that weight can be a "very sensitive issue whether you're a girl or a guy."

"I am someone who has always struggled with their weight," he said. "We are around food 24/7. If we don't train I'd be 350-400 pounds - so all credit to her and it made me feel very proud that she stood up and say, 'Hey, I'm not going to tolerate that.'"

Representatives for Gordon Ramsay did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 33

Marc Jones
5d ago

Well... Is she? He's a smartass... If he was in my kitchen screaming at me he would need some dentures. I have the bail money.

Reply(5)
14
Lisa Seng
4d ago

I think she is just beautiful. Perfect just as she is. Screw all this body shaming bullshit. The Ahole that said this is nearly 70…. His balls no doubt slap his knees. But do we point that out to him as a flaw ??? No. It’s just what it is for old men . Trust me, I’m an old woman and I’ve seen ‘em. Ew.

Reply(3)
7
Jennifer Harvey
4d ago

She is a young adult. Not everyone can be super model skinny. Her dads cooking probably helped her along the way. Oh well I’d love to have him cook for me everyday. People need to leave her alone . Don’t judge her

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

I have a message for men who call women like Tilly Ramsay ‘chubby’

LBC early morning host Steve Allen is at it again. In 2018, when Allen got a rap on the knuckles (again!) for potentially offensive material – this time for making pejorative comments about blind people – his bosses described his show as “centred around Allen’s “unique and acerbic take on the news of the day”.Well, here we are in 2021, and it seems that Allen’s signature style also runs to fat shaming teenage girls. How original. Not that we should be surprised: he’s already had a pop at Gemma Collins for her weight. Nothing like a side of misogyny with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Strictly's Tilly Ramsay close to tears after message from surprise family member

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is really hotting up, and temperatures were soaring following Tilly Ramsay's fiery paso doble with partner Nikita Kuzmin. EXCLUSIVE: Strictly stars Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin comment on romance rumours. However, it was a special moment after the dance that nearly drove the 19-year-old to tears....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Beckham makes surprise comment about Tilly Ramsay's Strictly journey

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham have been friends for years, with their families growing up together, so it's no surprise that the Beckhams are following Tilly's Strictly journey closely. On Sunday, proud dad Gordon took to Instagram to share his pride in Tilly and dance partner Nikita Kuzmin for making...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gordon Ramsay finally breaks silence after daughter Tilly body-shamed

Gordon Ramsay has finally spoken out after daughter and Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay was body-shamed. LBC Radio host Steve Allen called Tilly a "chubby little thing", adding that she had clearly enjoyed her dad's cooking, and Tilly responded with the following statement. "I try not to read and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
Matilda Ramsay
Person
Dianne Buswell
Person
Steve Allen
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Claps Back At Weight Criticism

Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Matilda, better known as Tilly, is just 19 years old, but she is already quite accomplished for her young age. In addition to appearing with her famous dad on television's "The F Word," she hosted the popular British cooking show "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch" through five seasons (via Independent). Currently, she is a contestant on the British dance competition, "Strictly Come Dancing," and that's after spending part of her summer filming episodes of Australia's "Celebrity MasterChef," on which she will appear as a contestant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Steve Allen’s ‘chubby’ remark about Tilly Ramsay sparks 840 Ofcom complaints

LBC radio station has been hit with 840 Ofcom complaints after one of its presenters, Steve Allen, described Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay as a “chubby little thing”.Earlier this month, the 19-year-old daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay called out Allen after he made comments about her weight live on air.This week, the PA news agency reported that Allen apologised to Ramsay in a private message.According to the Ofcom website, Allen’s show on 18 October, when he made the remarks, received 840 complaints from listeners.Many social media users stuck up for Ramsay online when the comments first emerged, with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#Lbc#British#Tiktok#Ofcom#The Daily Mail#The Independent
Mashed

Why Gordon Ramsay Had A Falling Out With His Mentor

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is one of the most successful chefs in the industry now but he endured his share of struggles as an aspiring chef trying to make an impact in the competitive business years ago. According to E!, he worked with well-known chef Marco Pierre White during his early days in the industry. And, as White later revealed, he helped out Ramsay when he needed it. "I gave him his first break in the business and I believe strongly in being loyal to people who have helped you," White told The Telegraph. He added that some things happened with Ramsay that were "completely unacceptable" to him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Strictly: Tilly Ramsay receives private apology from LBC’s Steve Allen for calling her ‘chubby’ live on air

Radio presenter Steve Allen has issued a private apology to Tilly Ramsay after calling her a “chubby little thing” live on air.Last week, the Strictly Come Dancing contestant called out LBC host Allen after he made derogatory comments about her and her dancing on his radio show.“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed?” Allen had said, adding: “Probably her [father Gordon Ramsay’s] cooking, I should imagine.”Responding, Ramsay wrote on Instagram: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ofcom receives 840 complaints over LBC host Steve Allen describing Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay as a 'chubby little thing' live on air

LBC host Steve Allen has attracted 840 Ofcom complaints after describing Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay as a 'chubby little thing'. Allen, 67, was slammed for criticising the CBBC presenter's weight after reading out a comment from a listener. On his live radio show on October 18 he went...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Tilly Ramsay: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and what is she famous for?

Television personality Tilly Ramsay is one of the celebrity contestants taking to the dance floor for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, but who actually is she?Ramsay is arguably the Strictly 2021 line-up’s biggest question mark, having drawn looks of confusion upon being confirmed as one of the show’s stars.But while she is Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, that also isn’t her sole claim to fame. She also had her own show that only occasionally featured her dad.The 19-year-old – who was born Matilda – is best known for presenting the CBBC cookery show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Gordon Ramsay’s New Cooking Competition, ‘Next Level Chef’, Is Almost Ready To Serve

Fox and chef Gordon Ramsay are shouting “Vive la différence” in a new series, Next Level Chef, and have released a first-look trailer for the show. The latest in the Ramsay franchise will premiere Sunday, Jan. 2 on the network. Next Level Chef is set on a stage more than three stories high. Each floor contains a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available will match the environment of each level, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances,...
TV SHOWS
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

Smokey Robinson Reveals He Nearly Died After Battle With COVID-19

Motown legend Smokey Robinson has revealed that he spent nearly two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 late last year. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by The Daily Mail, Robinson spent 11 days in a Los Angeles hospital after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy